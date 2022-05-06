 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: U.S. 280 opened after multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus near Salem

A multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus occurred Friday morning around 7:20 a.m. on U.S. 280 at Lee Road 257 in Lee County.

The crash occurred in the vicinity of Salem, Ala., near Wacoochee Elementary School.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers have opened this portion of the road after it was closed for less than an hour.

Senior Trooper Larry Thomas said he doesn’t have any reports of any injuries at this time and will release more information about which school was involved and what caused the crash.

