Using hundreds of pounds of gingerbread and icing, Hotel at Auburn displays annual gingerbread village

The largest gingerbread village display in East Alabama has returned to the Hotel at Auburn University this December featuring new additions to Auburn’s campus.

Adam Keeshan, food and beverage director at the Auburn Hotel, said every year they try to make the display different by adding something new. This year it was the Rane Culinary Science Center, which opened on campus in August.

Hidden throughout the design of the village, Keeshan said they’ve also incorporated Auburn’s traditional stories, one being a cow hanging out of Samford Hall, which captures the story of a prank where students led a cow up to the tower of the building.

“For the families who have made it more of a tradition each year, you can see they like to look at the differences,” Keeshan said. “It’s fun just to watch a mom and their kids walk through here and seeing their face light up.”

Keeshan said that’s the reason they continue this holiday tradition.

Dallas Kee, pastry chef at the Hotel at Auburn University and the Laurel Hotel & Spa, said she and her team of nine chefs started preparing for the gingerbread project in October.

“It takes us about a month to be able to make all of the gingerbread and icing for the display,” she said. “This year was our first year in our new kitchen, so it was really nice. I have a larger team this year and we were all able to work on it together.”

The display is comprised of about 300 pounds of powdered sugar, 280 pounds of gingerbread, 130 pounds of icing, 90 pounds of candy, 25 pounds of gum paste and 225 gelatin sheets. In total it took about 1,000 hours to construct the entire village.

“We try to make it a bit of an internal friendly competition where all the departments take on a building,” Keeshan said.

Each team is assigned an Auburn building and has creative freedom to decorate it.

After unveiling the display on Dec. 4, the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association named the culinary team as the winner. They were assigned to create the Auburn University president’s home.

Kee and her team also decorated a separate gingerbread construction of the Rane Center, which is on display inside the Laurel Hotel & Spa.

“There’s so many people that look forward to it,” Kee said about the gingerbread village. “Walking in the halls here yesterday I heard a lady tell someone else, ‘Oh, I haven’t looked at it yet because we come every Christmas Eve.’ It’s really become a tradition for many families here in town. That’s really the biggest thing for me is making sure that we’re offering something to the community that they can do with their families.”

The main display, located inside the Hotel at Auburn University, will be open for public viewing for free until the first week of January.