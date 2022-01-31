 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Valley man found dead, cause unknown
  • Updated
A Valley man was found dead in his yard on Sunday.

Around 8:15 a.m. the Valley Police Department responded to a call about a person who was seen “in the yard outside of their house” in the 3300 block of 24th Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Brannon Ray, 57, who was unresponsive and pronounced dead by East Alabama Fire Department EMS.

Police said there were no signs of trauma and they are unsure of what the cause of death is at this time.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

Ray was last seen alive the night before around 6:30 p.m. when his son followed him home, police said.

This case is still under investigation and anyone with any information about it is asked to call the Valley Police Department Investigations Division at 334-756-5200.

