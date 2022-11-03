Veggies To Go closes two locations but plans to stay in business on South College

Veggies To Go has downsized and closed two of its three restaurant locations within the last month.

The restaurant remains open on South College, with owner Omar Zalazar saying the restaurant has picked up more to-go orders since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the business has pivoted accordingly.

Zalazar said the area soul food staple plans to remain open on South College with expansion to other locations again possible in the future.

The Veggies To Go locations on East Glenn and in Opelika have closed.

“After the pandemic, things changed, and people just took their orders to go. 80% of the orders we have are to go,” said Zalazar.

The location on South College stands because of the high number of guests that dine in and its proximity to Highway I-85.

“For the next couple of years, we’ll just keep this one location. After that, we’ll think about opening one more,” said Zalazar.

Veggies To Go is open Monday through Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.