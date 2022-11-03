 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Veggies To Go closes two locations but plans to stay in business on South College

  • Updated
  • 0
Veggies To Go

The only Veggies To Go is now located at 1650 South College Street. 

 Ansley Franco

Veggies To Go has downsized and closed two of its three restaurant locations within the last month.

The restaurant remains open on South College, with owner Omar Zalazar saying the restaurant has picked up more to-go orders since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and the business has pivoted accordingly.

Zalazar said the area soul food staple plans to remain open on South College with expansion to other locations again possible in the future.

The Veggies To Go locations on East Glenn and in Opelika have closed.

“After the pandemic, things changed, and people just took their orders to go. 80% of the orders we have are to go,” said Zalazar. 

The location on South College stands because of the high number of guests that dine in and its proximity to Highway I-85.

People are also reading…

“For the next couple of years, we’ll just keep this one location. After that, we’ll think about opening one more,” said Zalazar. 

Veggies To Go is open Monday through Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays. 

If you’re like a lot of students, your freshman year of college brings a lot of firsts. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles, possible ICBM

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert