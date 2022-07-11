 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vehicle crash in Opelika involving two pedestrians takes the life of 63-year-old man

Police lights

Monday afternoon Opelika Police and Fire responded to a vehicle crash that involved two pedestrians, one of which later succumbed to their injuries.

At approximately 3:37 p.m. first responders arrived on the scene on Marvyn Parkway near Gateway Drive in Opelika and located two individuals who “appeared to have been struck by a vehicle,” the police report said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

A 45-year-old male was transported by helicopter and a 63-year-old male was transported by ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital in Columbus, Ga. for treatment of what police initially believed were non-life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 6:22 p.m., the OPD released an update stating “Opelika Traffic Homicide Detectives were notified that the 63-year-old victim took a turn for the worse and has died.”

No additional information is available at this time, police said.

This case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the OPD at 334-705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Anonymous tips also can be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App.

