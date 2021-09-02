Ventilated COVID patients reach pandemic high at EAMC

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped from 71 to 80 on Thursday at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, tying the high for the summer peak.

Meanwhile, COVID patients on ventilators jumped from 21 to 23, passing the previous pandemic high of 22, set in April of 2020 during the first peak.

From Aug. 8-11, EAMC had one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator for three straight days. But 11 days later, with the Delta variant spreading rapidly, the number of ventilated COVID patients had skyrocketed to 16. On Tuesday, another 11 days after that, the ventilator count had tied the pandemic record of 22, and by Thursday it had reached 23.

“If you have been skeptical about the vaccine, the pandemic and/or the treatments we have, I ask that you please do our hospital employees a favor,” said Dr. Ricardo Maldonado, infectious diseases specialist at EAMC. “Please step back, take a breath, evaluate the situation, and consider some changes to help us accomplish the mission. There is a reason why the situation in Alabama is among the worst in the whole country. What we are doing is not working!”

After dropping to 71 hospitalized patients on Tuesday and Thursday, the county climbed back to Sunday’s count of 80, the most COVID hospitalizations of the summer.