Ventilated COVID patients reach pandemic high at EAMC

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped from 71 to 80 on Thursday at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, tying the high for the summer peak.
Meanwhile, COVID patients on ventilators jumped from 21 to 23, passing the previous pandemic high of 22, set in April of 2020 during the first peak.
From Aug. 8-11, EAMC had one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator for three straight days. But 11 days later, with the Delta variant spreading rapidly, the number of ventilated COVID patients had skyrocketed to 16. On Tuesday, another 11 days after that, the ventilator count had tied the pandemic record of 22, and by Thursday it had reached 23.
“If you have been skeptical about the vaccine, the pandemic and/or the treatments we have, I ask that you please do our hospital employees a favor,” said Dr. Ricardo Maldonado, infectious diseases specialist at EAMC. “Please step back, take a breath, evaluate the situation, and consider some changes to help us accomplish the mission. There is a reason why the situation in Alabama is among the worst in the whole country. What we are doing is not working!”
After dropping to 71 hospitalized patients on Tuesday and Thursday, the county climbed back to Sunday’s count of 80, the most COVID hospitalizations of the summer.
Experts including Maldonado have predicted that hospitalizations will reach January’s pandemic high of 92.
One bright spot, according to EAMC: the state of Alabama saw a 28 percent increase in vaccinations over the past week and is no longer ranked last in the U.S. for vaccinations.
Tallapoosa County leads area counties in full vaccinations with 37.2% of its residents full vaccinated, while Lee County is second at 36.6%, followed by Macon at 36.4% and Chambers at 34.2%. Russell County is last at 19.5% full vaccinations, with Randolph County at 24.4%.
While Russell County is last in full vaccinations, it leads the county in growth, with a 13.5% increase since the end of July. Other double-digit growth was exhibited by Macon County with 12.7% and Chambers with 12.5%.
Macon County continues to lead the area in partial vaccinations at 47.5%, followed by Tallapoosa at 45.7%, Lee at 44.2% and Chambers at 43.6%. Randolph was 31.6%, with Russell in last place at 19.5%.
But again, Russell County had the most growth since the end of July, increasing by 17.4%. Other substantial growth in partial vaccinations was shown by Randolph County at 16.7% and Chambers at 16.5%.
“This is progress,” said John Atkinson, East Alabama Health spokesman, of the growth. “This is what will ultimately help us dig out of the hole that we are in. Certainly, we would love to see the percentages move higher, faster.