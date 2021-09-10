Ventilated patient count at EAMC remains critically high

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 81 on Friday at East Alabama Medical Center and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, after reaching a pandemic high of 93 over the weekend.

It was the sixth straight day that the hospitalization count did not increase, but EAMC officials continue to remind the public that deaths are causing the numbers to stay in place or sometimes drop slightly.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID patients on ventilators dropped slightly from 26 to 25, but remained dangerously high considering it was the second-highest single-day total for ventilated patients since the start of the pandemic.

The most common age group for patients on ventilators was 60-69 with eight, followed by 40-49 and 70-79 with five each. The 50-59 group was next with four each, followed by the 20-29, 30-39 and 80+ groups with one apiece.

Officials at East Alabama Health continue to stress that the majority of patients at all levels of severity in the hospital are unvaccinated.

For example, more than 80% of hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.

About 81% of patients in the ICU are unvaccinated, while exactly 80% of ventilated patients are unvaccinated.