‘Very, very excited’: Buc-ee’s breaks ground in Auburn

Arch “Beaver” Aplin, president and co-founder of Buc-ee’s, was present to deliver remarks about his company’s expansion into Lee County, which will be the chain’s sixth truck stop outside its homeland of Texas.

“It warms my heart to see so many people come out, show up and be excited for a development like this,” Aplin said to the crowd. “When I first came here, this place looked a little different … but my team had the foresight to see what this could look like, cleaned up and I think you all had the foresight to engage with us.”

Aplin told attendees he was first drawn to Auburn when he met City Manager Megan Crouch at the groundbreaking for the chain’s store in Leeds, who sought to see a truck stop realized for the Plains.

Ward 8 Councilperson Tommy Dawson, who represents the area of the city to feature Buc-ee’s, told the Opelika-Auburn News he and other council members were “very, very excited” to see the chain come to Auburn.

“I want to commend our staff and the job they did in attracting the company to Auburn,” he said. “I think it’s a win-win situation for Auburn and Buc-ee’s together. I think it’s going to be a great fit, and I’m just happy for our citizens. Auburn’s a great place and to attract a company of this caliber is unbelievable.”