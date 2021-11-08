Veterans Day Events planned in Opelika and Auburn

Veterans Day, Nov. 11, was established as a day to recognize, honor and thank the men and women who have served our county.

This day was specifically chosen “in honor of the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month of 1918 that signaled the end of World War I.”

This national holiday is a reminder to show appreciation to veterans who have made sacrifices for protection of the United States.

Auburn and Opelika will be hosting Veterans Day ceremonies on Nov. 11 to honor local veterans.

Opelika

The City of Opelika will host a breakfast and a celebration at the Opelika Public Library located at 1100 Glenn Street.

“We are honored to spend the morning with our veterans, first with breakfast and then by celebrating their bravery and sacrifice,” Mayor Gary Fuller said in a press release.

Breakfast will be served at 9 a.m. and will be free for veterans and their families. At 10 a.m. the celebration will start with a speech by Opelika resident Major General Sylvester Cannon and will also showcase the Opelika High School Choir.