Veterans Day Events planned in Opelika and Auburn

Veterans Day, Nov. 11, was established as a day to recognize, honor and thank the men and women who have served our county.
This day was specifically chosen “in honor of the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month of 1918 that signaled the end of World War I.”
This national holiday is a reminder to show appreciation to veterans who have made sacrifices for protection of the United States.
Auburn and Opelika will be hosting Veterans Day ceremonies on Nov. 11 to honor local veterans.
Opelika
The City of Opelika will host a breakfast and a celebration at the Opelika Public Library located at 1100 Glenn Street.
“We are honored to spend the morning with our veterans, first with breakfast and then by celebrating their bravery and sacrifice,” Mayor Gary Fuller said in a press release.
Breakfast will be served at 9 a.m. and will be free for veterans and their families. At 10 a.m. the celebration will start with a speech by Opelika resident Major General Sylvester Cannon and will also showcase the Opelika High School Choir.
According to a release, Major General Sylvester Cannon is the Commanding General of the 167th Theater Sustainment Command headquartered at Fort McClellan, Ala.
Cannon grew up in Lee County and graduated from Beauregard High School in 1979 and was commissioned as a Military Police Officer from the Alabama Military Academy – Officer Candidate School, according to a release.
After the program, the Museum of East Alabama will host a reception located at 121 South 9th Street in downtown Opelika.
The City of Opelika wants to remind citizens that all city offices will be closed on Nov. 11 and garbage and recyclables will be picked up on Friday, Nov. 12.
Auburn
The City of Auburn will hold a ceremony at 9 a.m. at Veterans Memorial located at the northeast corner of Ross Street and Glenn, according to a press release.
The ceremony will include remarks from U.S. Marine veteran Captain Jamie Popwell, the founder of Flags for Vets, Inc and a performance form the East Samford School Choir, according to a release.
The choir will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Land That We Love.”
Mayor Ron Anders will officiate the ceremony and the invocation will be delivered by Pastor Jeff Damron form Pleasant View Christian Church.
The City of Auburn encouraged attendees to park at Felton Little Park, the East Glenn Avenue Municipal Parking Lot and at the Douglas J. Watson Municipal Complex.
There will also be parking available for the disabled located on Ross Street between Glenn Avenue and Harper Avenue, which will be closed to through traffic during the ceremony, according to a release.
The City of Auburn also announced if there is inclement weather the ceremony will be held in the City Council Chamber at 141 N. Ross St.