A total of 143 veterans in Alabama died by suicide in 2021, surpassing the national veteran and civilian averages, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A group that advocates for veterans facing mental illnesses will host a townhall at the Auburn Municipal Court on Wednesday to bring awareness to the issue and provide helpful resources.

Partners of Alabama’s Challenge will hold the form at 2 p.m. Wednesday at 141 North Ross St., near the Auburn Fire Division headquarters. Attendees will have a chance to hear from agencies who provide support at the state and local level.

“The rate of suicide in Alabama cannot remain unnoticed,” said Alabama’s Challenge Co-Chair Kent Davis, who also serves as commissioner of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs. “This town hall is an outcry for communities to come together and fight for our loved ones."

A recent CDC report shows that number of suicides in United States reached a record high in 2022. There were 49,000 suicides across the nation that year, which is 2.6% increase from the suicide rate in 2021.

Founded in 2021, Alabama’s Challenge for Preventing Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families (SMVF) addresses the growing stigma veterans face with mental illness and highlights the resources available at the community, state and federal levels. Those who attend Wednesday's forum will have a chance to her from the following entities:

"These resources are only good if we use them. I challenge everyone to learn what is available and how you can help." Davis said.