Auburn alumnus Dr. Chris Carpenter, founder and president of Vet Set Go, is on a mission to help aspiring young veterinarians start pursuing their dreams.

According to Carpenter, about one in five kids between the ages of 9 and 12 years old say they want to become veterinarians. Most veterinarians today will say they decided to pursue the profession before they were 13 years old.

At the age of 11, Carpenter knew he wanted to become a veterinarian. After telling his mom one day, he remembers there being a moment of “what now?”

“It was so hard to find a place to volunteer, so hard to find a place to do animal work, so hard to find even a veterinarian that would bring me in,” Carpenter said. “So I just remembered that experience, and said I never want that to happen to anyone again.”

With this goal in mind, he established Vet Set Go in 2006 to help show kids ways to get experience, to learn about the profession and to explore their dream. On the organizations website, kids can order the Vet Set Go Book and download a free app that will log their volunteer hours.

Prior to creating this organization, Carpenter graduated from Auburn University in 1989 and worked in a variety of different veterinarian-related positions including in the Army, in private practice and for corporations. In 2002, he also founded the nonprofit organization Companion Animal Parasite Council, which is dedicated to increasing awareness of the threat parasites present to pets and family members.

About seven years ago, Carpenter discovered the vet camps Auburn University was hosting for kids and was impressed that the campers had the opportunity to do things that he didn’t get to do until he was a junior in college.

Wanting to be a part of the process of inspiring the next generation, he started an essay contest to pay for the winners to attend the vet camp.

This year with the help of VCA Animal Hospital, Vet Set Go is sponsoring its seventh annual essay contest “Become a Veterinarian Camp Contest” for incoming 6th, 7th and 8th grade students from across the U.S.

March 31 is the deadline to submit an essay, and the 45 selected winners will get to attend vet camp at Auburn University June 18-23.

Students are asked to write a 300-word essay that addresses one of three topics: why they want to be a veterinarian, why they love animals or what they have done to get animal experience or learn more about science.

The prize package is valued at $1,200 and includes camp tuition and room and board.

Auburn University Dean of the College of Veterinary Medicine, Calvin Johnson, said the college has been hosting this camp for over 10 years, but this is the first year that an organization like Vet Set Go has sponsored an entire camp.

Auburn University hosts three summer camps that are divided into two types, either for middle school students or high school students. Each group is comprised of 45 participants.

Over the past seven years, Vet Set Go has been able to sponsor three students every year. This year with the veterinarian shortage becoming more prevalent, the organization is able to sponsor 45 students entering 6th, 7th and 8th grade.

According to a study by Mars Veterinary Health, nearly 41,000 additional veterinarians will be needed by 2030. The study predicts that it will take more than 30 years of graduates to meet the 10-year industry need.

Carpenter said he thinks the shortage was slowly brewing and the COVID-19 pandemic brought the problem into focus.

“There was an increased demand during COVID, and then when we emerged from it, everyone started realizing we are really short on veterinarians,” he said.

Johnson said there are many veterinarian jobs that go unfilled every year, and Auburn is working to encourage young students, through these camps, to consider entering the career field.

“That camp is a way to provide a really immersive experience for kids that are either in middle school or high school to really understand what veterinary medicine is all about,” Johnson said. “By having them in our college for a week, they’re able to see firsthand the various aspects of the veterinary profession and start to learn about what it’s like to be a veterinary student.”

The camp instructors are Auburn students who are typically in their second year of veterinary school. They will teach the campers about surgery, wildlife, anatomy, parasitology and first aid in Auburn University classrooms, laboratories and outdoor facilities.

Johnson said the college is starting to see the real benefits of hosting the camps and recruiting young people to be interested in veterinary careers as he’s starting to see these students come through Auburn’s program.

“We’re looking forward to bringing in another group of students from around the nation to experience what veterinary medicine is all about on the Auburn campus,” Johnson said.