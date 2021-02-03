Visit one of these Opelika businesses and get a free chocolate treat next week

Over a dozen Opelika businesses will be handing out original chocolate treats as part of the city’s first Chocolate Crawl from Feb. 8-15.
Ali Rauch, president and CEO of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, said the crawl was introduced as a way to drum up business during one of the slower months and hopes it’ll become an annual tradition.
“January and February are really hard months in the restaurant and retail space because it’s cold and people don’t want to get out there, so we thought we could take advantage of the month of love and the Valentine’s Day holiday to give people a little extra encouragement to get out and get to shopping,” Rauch said.
The seventeen participating businesses will range from restaurants in Opelika’s historic downtown to insurance agencies on Opelika Road, and will hand out free chocolate snacks to any who walks in, including chocolate truffles, chocolate chip cookies, chocolate roses, chocolate-covered Oreos, chocolate turtles and more.
“People can go in and visit them, and they don’t have to buy anything, but of course we hope and encourage them to,” Rauch said. “We were really impressed with how excited the businesses were to come up with their different ideas. La Cantina is serving s’more kits because they’ve got their fire pits out front … and John Emerald Distillery is making delicious hot chocolate that you can add your favorite spirits to if you’d like.”
See the full list of participating businesses for Opelika’s first Chocolate Crawl below:
- Butcher Paper BBQ:128 Columbus Parkway, Opelika (variety of chocolate treats)
- Gigi's Cupcakes: 3794-G Pepperell Parkway, Opelika (chocolate cake truffles)
- La Cantina: 870 N. Railroad Ave., Opelika (s’more kits)
- Niffers at the Tracks: 917 S. Railroad Ave., Opelika (Sweetheart Rolo pretzels)
- Ware Jewelers: 2163 Tiger Town Parkway, Opelika, and 111 S. College Street, Auburn (chocolate long stem roses & chocolate coins)
- Rock N’ Roll Pinball: 815 S. Railroad Ave., Opelika (Ferrero Rocher’s chocolate)
- Eleve – Auburn Dental Spa: 1575 Professional Parkway, Auburn (chocolate or a choice of brushing your teeth with their infamous Theodent Chocolate toothpaste)
- Panera Bread: 1550 Opelika Road, Auburn (mini chocolate cookies)
- Resting Pulse Brewing Company: 714 First Ave., Opelika (white chocolate Godiva pudding cups & chocolate cupcakes)
- State Farm - Kathy Powell: 1725 Opelika Road, Auburn (chocolate truffles)
- Taylor Made Designs: 120 S. 8th St., Opelika (chocolate covered oreos)
- John Emerald Distilling Co.: 706 N. Railroad, Opelika (hot chocolate)
- Moe’s Southwest Grill: 2574 Enterprise Drive, Opelika (chocolate hug)
- University Ace Hardware: 2101 E. University Drive, Auburn (Tony’s Choco-lonely individually wrapped chocolates)
- Staffing Connections: 2107-C Pepperell Parkway, Opelika (brownies, chocolate cake, chocolate donuts, cupcakes)
- Heritage Gifts & Gourmet: 108 S. 8th St., Opelika (chocolate bites)
- Maria’s Jewelers: 231 S. 8th St., Opelika