Visit one of these Opelika businesses and get a free chocolate treat next week

Over a dozen Opelika businesses will be handing out original chocolate treats as part of the city’s first Chocolate Crawl from Feb. 8-15.

Ali Rauch, president and CEO of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, said the crawl was introduced as a way to drum up business during one of the slower months and hopes it’ll become an annual tradition.

“January and February are really hard months in the restaurant and retail space because it’s cold and people don’t want to get out there, so we thought we could take advantage of the month of love and the Valentine’s Day holiday to give people a little extra encouragement to get out and get to shopping,” Rauch said.

The seventeen participating businesses will range from restaurants in Opelika’s historic downtown to insurance agencies on Opelika Road, and will hand out free chocolate snacks to any who walks in, including chocolate truffles, chocolate chip cookies, chocolate roses, chocolate-covered Oreos, chocolate turtles and more.