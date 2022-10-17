‘Visiting with my Christian brothers and sisters’: Bruce Pearl speaks at First Baptist Church Opelika

On Sunday night Auburn head basketball coach, Bruce Pearl, spoke to nearly 900 people at First Baptist Church of Opelika. During the event, Pearl and Jeff Meyers, the lead pastor at First Baptist Opelika, discussed the Tigers’ recent trip to Israel.

Photos from that trip of Auburn basketball players getting baptized in the Jordan River went viral across social media this past summer.

“The fact that there are so many folks that want to hear about Israel, hear from us, is why I took my team to Israel and why I took them to Jerusalem,” Pearl said at the event. “Because my players got to walk with Jesus. They got to see where he was born. They got to see where he performed his miracles up at the Sea of Galilee. They got to see where he was betrayed in the Garden of Gethsemane, and they will never be able to open up their Bible ever again the same way because it just comes to life.”

As part of the trip, the Tigers not only toured the Holy Land, but also played basketball against the Israeli national team, the Israeli U-20 team, and the Israeli Select All-Star team. The Tigers lost to the national team 95-86, won against the U-20 team 119-56, and won against the all-star team 107-71.

Pearl called the trip an informercial for God, Israel, and Auburn basketball.

“I just couldn’t think of a better place to have them be able to get the basketball aspect of it, but also get the history and get the religious and the spiritual,” Pearl said.

During the FBOC event, Pearl and Meyers discussed the team’s trip, but also the importance of Israel both theologically and geo-politically. Pearl is well-known for publicly sharing his views on religion and politics.

“Please forgive me if I say something that rubs you the wrong way,” Pearl said on Sunday night. “They say don’t ever talk religion and politics and all I do is talk religion and politics.”

Pearl, who is Jewish, said he and his wife visit Israel every year. He said he has family members whose names are listed in the Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem.

“What happened in Germany happened to a culturally rich country, a religious country, a Christian county,” Pearl said. “They were able to somehow be able to, in many ways, brainwash the population, that this was going to be good for Germany and somehow some of the people were the problem.

“So, we say never again. And so the question is, how am I supposed to make sure that it’s never again?” Pearl said. “Part of it is being here tonight, visiting with my Christian brothers and sisters. And if we educate you a little bit about what happened or what is Israel right now, you might feel differently, or it might just reinforce what you already believe.”

The Auburn Tigers toured through Israel this past August. During their trip they visited well-known sights including the Wailing Wall, the Garden of Gethsemane, the Sea of Galilee, Jesus’ birthplace in Bethlehem and the Dead Sea.

A video of highlights from the trip was also shown.