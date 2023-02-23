An Opelika family was recognized at Tuesday night’s city council meeting for bravely taking action when they saw a man attempting suicide on a railroad track near York Avenue and South Long Street.

On Dec. 9, 2022, Oneice Starks and her mother Thomasine Smith had relatives from South Carolina visiting their home in Opelika, which is near a railroad track. Starks said her relatives wanted to see the trains, and when they went outside to look, they saw a man laying on the tracks.

Starks said her cousin’s husband, Brandon Littles, began to approach the man on the tracks and she went with him. At the same time, they could hear the horn of a train coming.

Smith dialed 911 and told the police about the situation. As the train was nearing, Smith yelled for Starks and Littles to get away from the tracks, but they continued to try to get the man up and pull him to safety.

Starks said the man didn’t want to be helped off of the tracks and told her, “I’m ready to go.” Starks replied, “I don’t think it’s time for you to go right now.”

She could feel the tracks rumbling and could see the train come into view and continued pulling on the man, but she said he was too heavy.

The man finally moved on his own and everyone got away from the tracks safely. Starks said they stayed and watched the man to make sure he didn’t jump back onto the tracks until officers arrived and EMS provided treatment to the man.

“I thank God for my daughter and what she did and the bravery that she responded with,” Smith said.

Opelika Police Department Sgt. David Priest, one of the officers who responded to the possible suicide attempt, said Starks wasn’t going to leave the man.

“She wasn’t strong enough to pull him off, but she just kept pulling his arm while he was having this crisis and she became a voice of reason during this time of crisis,” Priest said. “I think that’s really something because I have armor and training, and it’s not normal for our citizens to do that. She’s my hero for 2022.”

Smith also commended the OPD officers for arriving right on time and said, “they did what they had to do and they did a good job, all the officers.”

The certificate of bravery stated that the outcome would have been very different if Starks had not come to this man’s assistance and become his voice of reason. The Opelika Police Department thanked Starks, Smith and Littles for their bravery and selflessness in helping a fellow citizen during a crisis situation.

“This is what Together Opelika is about,” OPD Chief Shane Healey said. “This is what makes Opelika different than anywhere else is having folks like this that step up no matter if it’s their job or not and help somebody that needs help.”

The Together Opelika campaign was established in 2020 with the goal to lower crime, increase community engagement, build community trust, establish genuine relationships and encourage community support for officers.