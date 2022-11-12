Volunteers brave morning rain to place American flags around downtown Opelika in honor of Veterans Day

Even a hurricane couldn’t keep area residents from honoring America’s veterans on Friday morning. As the remains of Tropical Storm Nicole continued to saturate the area in the early morning hours, a group of volunteers still made their way out to downtown Opelika to put out some 80 American flags for Veterans Day.

James Powell leads volunteers in putting out the flags around the fountain square, the 2nd Avenue bridge, and the 6th Street bridge for major holidays every year including Veterans Day, Labor Day, and the 4th of July.

“The Opelika Civitan Club used to do this starting in about 1969 and disbanded in 2020,” Powell said. “Some of us wanted to continue putting the flags up, so some of the ex-civitans and friends have continued this project.”

This year, several employees who work with Dr. Keith Adkins of Auburn Gastroenterology volunteered their time for the effort. Lynne Goodson, Elaine Marshall, Ginger Clark, and Tabatha Colley all joined Powell in the misting rain Friday morning to put out the flags.

They said they wanted their act to especially recognize Dr. Adkins’ father, Commander Sergeant Major Bennie Adkins. The elder Adkins is a Medal of Honor recipient and author of “A Tiger Among Us: A Story of Valor in Vietnam’s A Shau Valley.”

“He’s the real deal,” Colley said. “There’s pictures of Obama placing the Medal of Honor on him, and he’s tossed the coin at one of the Super Bowls.”

Goodson, who is Powell’s daughter, said her dad had taken up the tradition of placing the flags from her grandfather, Jim Powell.

“My dad’s kind of taken that over because it meant so much to my granddad to have all the flags out,” Goodson said. “So now mostly, my brother and I help him with that, but today we will do it honor of Mr. Bennie Adkins.”

“It’s the way that we want to honor the veterans and we hope to continue,” Powell said. “Major holidays and special days is when we put them out, 10-12 times a year.”