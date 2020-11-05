Volunteers needed Tuesday to pack 40,000 meals at St. Michael

St. Michael the Archangel in Auburn is partnering with Cross Catholic Outreach and Vita Foods to pack 40,000 meals for Haiti next week.

Packing volunteers are needed for three shifts on Tuesday: 1 to 3 p.m.; 3 to 6 p.m.; and 6 to 7:30 p.m. To sign up to volunteer, visit https://stmichaelsauburn.com/food-packing-event.

"Cross Catholic Outreach's food-packing events like this in Auburn take place in cities large and small across America,” Senior Director Sandi Pino said in a press release Thursday. “They provide a wonderful way for individuals within the community to be actively involved in a service that directly helps the poor and gives Catholic families a deep, personal awareness of our faith's 'preferential option for the poor.'"

Located at 1100 N. College St. in Auburn, the partnered event with Cross Catholic Outreach and Vital Foods will occur in the St. Michael Parish Hall. St. Michael’s Haiti Committee are coordinating the event.

Upon arrival at noon, volunteers will watch a learning video. When the packing is complete, Cross Catholic Outreach will ship the food to Catholic partners in Haiti for distribution.

Cross Catholic Outreach say the 40,000 meals will be packaged into 675 bags, a total of 6 meals per bag.