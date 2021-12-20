Vote now: Opelika Pickleball Facility a finalist for nation's best outdoor sporting event venue

The Opelika Pickleball Facility is no secret among pickleball enthusiasts in the Southeast, and now it's in the running to be named the best outdoor sporting event venue in America.

The SportsEvents Media Group has listed the Opelika Pickleball Facility one of 12 All Star Outdoor Sporting Event Venue nominees in its 2022 Readers’s Choice Awards. You can go online to sportseventsmediagroup.com/vote-now-for-the-annual-readers-choice-awards/ to cast your vote.

The deadline to vote is early Friday morning, at 1:59 a.m.

The Opelika Pickleball Facility has been open since July of 2019. It currently features 12 courts and is in the process of adding 12 more by summer of 2022.

This facility has brought competitors from all over the country and averages about 2,000 players a month.

The club has sponsored five major tournaments ranging from 200 to 300 players per tournament and according Auburn-Opelika Tourism, the average economic impact has been about $150,000 per tournament, which is expected to increase once the additional courts are completed.