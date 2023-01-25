Walk-On's restaurant coming to Tiger Town, bringing Cajun cuisine and a gameday atmosphere

Louisiana-inspired restaurant Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is officially opening in Opelika on Monday, Feb. 6.

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU.

Coming up on the 20th anniversary of opening the original restaurant, the franchise hopes to continue to expand. The restaurant located at 3041 Capps Way in Opelika’s Tiger Town development will make the sixth location in the state of Alabama and the 76th nationwide.

Noah Kline, general manager of the Opelika Walk-On’s, said the restaurant is the perfect gameday spot as they have over 60 TVs, over 24 beers on tap, a diverse menu with some game day staples and an energetic atmosphere.

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients. The menu of Americana and Cajun cuisine features entrées like Crawfish Étouffée, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Doughnut Bread Pudding made with Krispy Kreme doughnuts. Kline said one of his favorite dishes is the fried alligator.

“We don’t have anything out here, and we thought that we could bring our wonderful food and culture to the community,” Kline said. “We knew there was a need out here in Auburn and Opelika for us and we wanted to bring it out here and introduce ourselves.”

The restaurant is in the process of hiring 200 employees to fill positions including chefs, servers, hosts, bartenders and bussers. Kline said they’ve already had over 200 applicants within the first week they made the announcement they were looking to hire.

After the months it’s taken to construct the building and get it stocked and equipped, Kline said he and his staff are excited for opening day and are expecting a lot of traffic.

The first 100 guests in line for the grand opening will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for an entire year. Kline said they will draw the winners name at random and will announce who won that day.

During a mock trail three days before the opening date, Walk-On’s will also be contributing all proceeds to the BigHouse Foundation, a local nonprofit organization that supports foster families.

“We will actually not be charging for food. We’ll just be taking donations based on that, and then whatever people donate will go to that foundation,” Kline said.

One of Walk-On’s goals, Kline said, is to take care of communities by giving back, whether it’s donating to different organizations or offering military and law enforcement discounts.

The restaurant chain also established a non-profit organization called Game On Foundation, which has a mission to rebuild or refurbish youth sports facilities. Money raised through this foundation goes to support youth sports facilities and athletics in communities across the country, according to the Walk-On’s website.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller is excited for Walk-On’s to open in Opelika and to provide another option for citizens and visitors to eat. He said he’s also looking forward to trying the different items on the menu, especially the Voodoo shrimp and grits.

“I think Opelika is earning a reputation of being sort of a food town, with all of our great restaurants downtown, the great restaurants in Tiger Town and restaurants all over. Then, of course, with what’s happened with the Food Truck Fridays, now there’s a Food Truck Saturdays,” Fuller said.

Fuller believes the restaurant will be very successful in the Auburn-Opelika area.

To find out more about Walk-On’s menu, locations or other information visit walk-ons.com. Those interested in applying for a position can visit the restaurant location in Opelika Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or can visit the website.

Walk-On’s is located at 3041 Capps Way in Opelika near Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, AMC Classic Tiger 13 movie theater and Wild Wing Café.