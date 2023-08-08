The daughter of Auburn University Coach Patrick Fain Dye will showcase art in late August that depicts the time she spent with her father and God while recovering from alcoholism.

Wanda Dye will host an art exhibition at the Opelika Art Haus center at 500 North Railroad Road. Viewing hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. There will be another viewing from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. the following day. The opening reception for the exhibition will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 26.

Dye titled her work “Take me to Your River…Time with my Fathers." It refers to the time she spent talking with God through prayer and mediation as well as the the six months she spent renovating a cabin at Crooked Oaks with her father before he died in 2020.

The phrase “take me to your river” comes from Leon Bridges' “River,” a spiritual song about redemption. Dye said water has become a significant symbol of healing for her. Not only because of the spiritual connotations, but also because of where she went during her recovery. She was near an ocean and creek bank.

Her work includes a series of meditative moments she recorded through image, sound, drawing and artifacts. Dye said it highlights her own spiritual experiences through the power of water, light, sound and symbolic objects.

Dye has dedicated the exhibition to her father, her late brother Wayne Barrett Dye and everyone who struggles with alcoholism. She will donate 30% of sales to Pavillon Treatment Center in North Carolina, the AA Crossroads Club of Delray Beach Florida and The Crooked Oaks Legacy Foundation in Auburn.

Dye’s message to others struggling with alcoholism is that there is a solution. She said her journey with AA process has been painful and the hardest thing she’s ever done, but it’s worth it.

“I think people just can’t see a way out. It’s hard, but you don’t have to suffer alone,” she said. “God has been with me through all of it, but also family and friends and strangers.”

Dye, 52, is an award-winning architectural educator and has worked in academia, art and architecture for over 25 years. She was the founding director of RE Gallery, a progressive space in Dallas, Texas. She received her architectural degrees from Columbia University and Auburn University.

While teaching at a university in Texas, Dye was devastated to find out she was denied tenure.

“I think I didn’t go through the grieving process of not getting tenure, and I think I was covering up with alcohol and work,” Dye said.

In 2016, Dye began her recovery journey after coming to the realization at age 45 that her drinking habits had gotten out of hand. With encouragement from her parents, she went to the Pavillion Treatment Center in North Carolina that her brother once attended. At the treatment center, she took walks along the beautiful campus and started documenting nature.

“It just brought me peace,” she said. “I would sit there by the creek or the water and just meditate. I’d take video or photographs of moments that I felt connected to spiritually, visually and creatively.”

After her time there, Dye traveled to Delray Beach to continue her recovery journey. During AA meetings, she’d sketch drawings of coral that she’d collected. Over time, she completed more than 100 sketches. She’s picked about 25 to show in the August exhibition.

While in Florida, Dye spent time healing on the beach watching the water, enjoying sunrises, paddle boarding and riding her bike.

A year later, in 2018, she decided to go to her father’s farm in Notasulga. Together they renovated a cabin on the property, talked about everything and went on frequent walks down Red Creek.

“It was the time we needed. After he retired, I was all over the place teaching and he was here,” Dye said. “It was just six months of true relationship building with him and God.”

Dye said her father understood and respected her for working hard to let go of alcohol.

She documented this time through photography and video, and selected the photo of Pat Dye walking along the creek bank as the signature photo for the exhibition.

Dye is also going to incorporated artifacts to display in the exhibition that have sentimental value to her and hold the memories of her healing routines including her striped, multicolored beach blanket and her worn backpack with flower patches. These artifacts won’t be for sale.

Another artifact that will be on display only is one of Pat Dye’s button-down shirts, honoring the impact he had on Dye’s life. Dye folded the shirt in a glass frame and included the impression of a circular Copenhagen container in the chest pocket.

“For me, that’s just a precious visual memory of him because he would always have it in his pocket,” Dye said.

In December, Dye will be celebrating eight years of sobriety. She has plans to move to Florida to be near the ocean again. She'll work for a small business organization while continuing her creative practice in her spare time.

