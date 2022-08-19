Want to know how a 5-year-old fled the Nazis and became known as Mr. Opelika? There's a play about that!

Playwright James Harris was looking for a unique American story about World War II for his next play, and he found it in Opelika.

Growing up in Nebraska, Harris spent his summers in Opelika working on the family farm. That's where he met Henry Stern, also known as Mr. Opelika.

Harris’ play “We’ll Meet Again,” is inspired by the true story of Stern and his family.

“I remember meeting Henry, and he was an expert on what Southern food to eat," Harris said of Stern. "He always seemed to be right in what he was thinking, and I figured that he was probably some farm boy from Opelika. When my dad told me his story, I couldn’t believe it. I was so fascinated by it.”

Stern left Germany in 1937 on the S.S. Washington with his father and mother, sister Lora, grandmother and uncle. Free from Nazi control, the family settled in Opelika.

For the next 50 years or so, Stern’s mission was to try to locate other surviving members of his family tree.

When the Barter Theatre of Virginia asked Harris to write a piece for the series “Shaping of America,” he remembered Stern’s story.

“So I thought, ‘I wonder if there’s some way we could make a musical out of that?’ and submitted a proposal through that theatre,” he said.

Harris then sat down with Stern to get more details.

“I was very honored that he would trust me with his story," Harris said. "He said he knew my parents well, and he’d say, ‘You’ve got good 'bringings, I trust you,’ which is a Southern expression meaning I had good parents."

Harris started researching and writing and even took a trip to the German town where Stern was born. There he met a man in his 80s who actually knew Stern before he sailed to America and was able to provide descriptions of the atmosphere of the early Nazi period.

Harris said their conversation sparked his imagination. The play is told through flashbacks from Stern as an older man before he makes a remarkable discovery about his family and a long lost relative.

“We’ll Meet Again” was originally supposed to premiere in 2020, but all performances were cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic for two years.

Finally, it debuted on Friday at the Savannah Theatre in Savannah, Georgia, and will run there through Aug. 28. There will be one performance at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts on Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20-$59 and are available online at eastalabamaarts.org.

The story

Stern’s two children, Virginia “Ginger” Stern, 60, and Henry “J.” Julius Stern Jr., 58, said their father didn’t talk much about his experience of leaving Germany until he was interviewed for stories by the Auburn Alumni Association and a television station, WCNC in Charlotte, North Carolina.

He was born Heinz Julius Stern in Westheim, Germany, in 1931. At the time, Stern and his family were required to wear the yellow Star of David to identify them as Jews, and more restrictions, including the threat of being sent to a concentration camp, were imminent.

One of Stern's uncles, Julius Hagedorn, was a merchant in Opelika at the time. He was alarmed by the situation in Germany and pleaded with his family to leave, but they were reluctant to do so.

About a year later, when Stern was 5 years old, Hagedorn sent the family six ship tickets to America. The family decided it was time. They sold all their possessions and said farewell to their cousins and other relatives.

Stern and his family members narrowly escaped the Holocaust by boarding the last ship that allowed Jews to leave Germany legally. Since then, he was left to wonder if any other relatives escaped and survived.

J. said his father arrived in New York on the ship and then took a train to Opelika, where the entire town showed up to greet them and the mayor issued a proclamation of welcome.

Stern spent the rest of his life in Opelika, except for the three years he spent in the Navy.

Phillip Preston, now the director of East Alabama Arts, remembers as a teenager meeting Stern, a partner in Hollingsworth, Norman and Stern, a clothing store on Eighth Street.

“When I would need a dress shirt, that’s where I would go because they were our version of an upscale men’s dresswear shop,” Preston said. “Henry was always the first one to meet you at the door.”

Stern eventually became known as Mr. Opelika, holding positions in a variety of local organizations and serving as president of the Chamber of Commerce, where he recruited many industries to the area.

“Dad knew the history of Opelika like nobody’s business,” Ginger said. “We’re still getting phone calls from people that have questions about old Opelika because they knew that they could pick up a phone and Dad would know instantly.”

Stern would keep newspaper clippings, photographs and memorabilia and was always promoting the city. Ginger said her father thought Opelika "was the greatest thing since sliced bread.”

Preston also remembers the role Stern and his wife Roslyn played in establishing the Performing Arts Center in Opelika.

Roslyn founded the Opelika Arts Association, served as a chairman on the Alabama Council of the Arts and was the first art teacher in Opelika schools.

Stern was appointed by Gov. Don Siegleman to the Alabama Holocaust Commission, and Ginger said her father would visit schools to speak about the Holocaust.

His story was included in the Birmingham Holocaust Education Center's traveling exhibit of photographs and art of survivors, called "Darkness into Life."

Roslyn died in 2007, and Stern died in 2014.

'Most popular show'

Harris said one of the best things he’s done is work with Mark Hayes, an internationally known writer, conductor and concert pianist from Kansas City.

Hayes worked on arranging the music as well as composing the score for “We’ll Meet Again.” The play includes popular music from the era including “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” and songs from the Jewish tradition.

This is the second time that Hayes and Harris have worked together on a play. Their first was “Civil War Voices,” based on letters from Harris’ relatives who lived through the Civil War.

When Harris mentioned the idea for “We’ll Meet Again,” Hayes said he was on board.

“The story is such a great one," Hayes said, "and the fact that it’s mostly true – there are some fictional elements in our show that he added, but it’s basically Henry Stern’s life story – that was so attractive to me I wanted to do it with him.”

“The play is basically the outline of Dad’s story with a lot of creative license within,” J. said. “It starts off when they leave Germany and come to America.”

Ginger said the play also focuses on the city of Opelika, historical landmarks and the Prisoner of War camp that held German soldiers in Opelika.

“It ties in Dad’s story and a lot of things people don’t know about Opelika,” she said.

J. and Ginger have listened to readings of the play, which they described as both emotional and entertaining. Both attended the world premiere at the Savannah Theatre on Friday.

“It’s cool to see Dad and different places in Opelika being highlighted,” J. said. “It’s cool to see your hometown talked about.”

The play is described as an entertaining celebration of life with songs and dance numbers, and it also gives Opelika citizens the opportunity to learn more about their city.

“I think Jim’s specialty is taking real things, real events, real people and then telling their stories and trying to find the significance of those stories then to today,” Preston said. “This is a very personal retelling of parts of Opelika’s history.”

Richard Rose, the director of “We’ll Meet Again,” has been involved with the show for six years, since the Barter Theatre first considered it for its Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights, an annual program for developing new works.

“As it turned out, “We’ll Meet Again” became the highest attended and by far the most popular show ever in the 20 years of AFPP’s stage readings series,” Rose said. “The story and music connected and engaged our audiences of all ages with a response that was exciting and very passionate.”

Rose said he hopes the show will be a “reminder to all of us what is good and great about our country when we live up to our ideals.”

“I’m excited to see how the audience reacts,” Harris said. “I’m excited to hear the music, hear the way the performers interpret the words, and I’m hoping that it connects with people the way that it connected with people at the reading.”