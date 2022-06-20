Want to share thoughts on new hotel planned for Opelika? There's a hearing for that on Tuesday

The Opelika City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday at 6 p.m. to consider the development of a four-story hotel along Parker Way.

The hearing will be in the courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building on 300 Martin Luther King Blvd. The City invites everyone who is interested in expressing their opinions, arguments and views to attend.

Citizens who are unable to attend the meeting may submit their statements to the office of the City Clerk on 204 S. Seventh St.

The City is considering entering an agreement with VAH Investments, LLC for this proposed development.

VAH Investments has agreed to construct a commercial development, a Marriott Element Hotel, on approximately 17 acres of land along Parker Way, which is south of the former Gander Mountain building near Lowes Home Improvement.

The four-story hotel would be 69,783 square feet with 99 guest rooms, an 18-hole miniature golf course, a baseball/softball training facility, three volleyball courts, and a building with clubhouse and restaurants, according to the resolution.

The entrance road would be an extension of Parker Way as approved by the Opelika Planning Commission. VAH Investments has agreed to extend this road by approximately 530 feet.

This project will require a total estimated capital investment by the developer of about $20,358,000 and the City will agree to contribute $286,900 to facilitate the project, according to the resolution.

This project is expected to create about 63 full-time jobs and 47 part-time contract jobs.

The City has a goal to promote the local economic and industrial development in Opelika and believes this project will benefit the general public, increase employment and increase the tax and revenue base of the City, the resolution said.

Citizens can look at the agreement, the resolution and other documents on the city’s website or at the offices of the City Clerk and City Council during normal business hours.