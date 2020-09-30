Watch: Gov. Kay Ivey extends Alabama's mask mandate, Safer-at-Home order

“It’s important to have a safe environment for our poll workers, poll watchers and those of us who would like to vote in person,” she said. “It’s our sacred duty to vote and I want everyone to do it and do it safely.”

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill previously said no one who goes to vote is required to wear a mask when they vote. Ivey said her health order does not interfere with what Merrill stated.

Vaccine

Harris said during the news conference that state leaders are working towards a plan on how to distribute COVID-19 vaccines when a vaccine is found and made available.

“There will have to be some allocation based on priority and obliviously we want to make sure we’re protecting those who are highest risk for serious illness or highest risk for exposure like healthcare workers for example,” Harris explained. “We want it to be fair and equitable and we want the public to understand that we’re making those decisions in full daylight so that they understand the reasons for the allocation scheme that we will ultimately come up with.”

Ivey said the state will have control over how the vaccine is allocated and distributed once available.