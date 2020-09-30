Watch: Gov. Kay Ivey extends Alabama's mask mandate, Safer-at-Home order

Alabamians will be required to wear masks in public until at least early November.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Wednesday that she is extending the state’s Safer-at-Home order and mask mandate until Nov. 8 at 5 p.m. She feels the mask mandate is working and is the state’s best defense against COVID-19.
“When something’s working as well as our mask order’s worked since July 16, and we don’t have a vaccine, you stick with it,” she said. “The fact is our mask order that we imposed on July 16 is working and the numbers speak for themselves.”
The extension of the mask mandate and Safer-at-Home order comes after a steady decline in new COVID-19 cases throughout Alabama.
There were 137,564 confirmed virus cases and 17,137 probable cases as of Wednesday in Alabama. The combined total of COVID-19 cases was 154,701. There were 2,399 confirmed deaths and 141 probable deaths in the state as well, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
Ivey also amended her Safer-at-Home Wednesday to allow patients or residents of Alabama hospitals and nursing homes to have one caregiver or one visitor present at a time, subject to reasonable restriction, the order states.
“To the residents and loved ones caring for someone in a long-term living facility, I truly recognize it’s been a long hard year,” Ivey said. “Today [Wednesday], we are announcing changes to allow loved ones to be reunited safely in these facilities across the state.”
The mask mandate has been in place since mid-July, and the current mask mandate and Safer-at-Home order were set to expire Friday night.
Mask mandate
Ivey acknowledged that many Alabamians were hoping for her to lift the mask mandate like several surrounding states have, but she doesn’t want to lift the mask mandate too soon.
“As much as we’d all like to get back to normal, whatever normal looks like these days, I’d hate to see us pull back too quickly and negate the progress that we’ve made in our daily positive numbers and our hospitalization rates by risking another spike due to a false sense of security, the upcoming winter months, the flu season and a host of other reasons,” Ivey explained.
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris agreed with Ivey that the mask mandate is working.
“This mask ordinance is working,” he said. “There’s been nothing added at all in our state other than the mask mandate and yet that’s when we began to see cases improve and they’ve steadily improved since that time. We believe that’s the reason or certainly the main reason that we’re seeing improvements.”
Harris said that ADPH has confirmed about 14,000 virus cases during the past two weeks, about 1,000 per day. He also noted that September saw the lowest average number of deaths than in previous months.
“We had a couple of days this past weekend without deaths, although we’ve added some over the past couple of days,” Harris said.
Harris added that hospitalizations are about half of what they were in late-July and early-August.
“[There are] between 700 and 800 people in house, or around Alabama hospital, each day for the past few weeks, which is certainly a number our hospitals are able to manage and tolerate,” he said.
Ivey also noted that White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx applauded the state’s mask mandate.
“She said that there’s no telling how many lives in Alabama have been saved because of this mask mandate,” Ivey said about Birx.
Ivey went on to urge Alabamians to remain patient until the mask mandate can be lifted.
“To those who want to see the mask order go away, I’m just asking you to continue to please, please be patient,” she said. “Y’all know I’m as tired of this mask as many of you, maybe more than most, but I also believe we are close to being able to change the mandate back to personal responsibility.”
The election
One of the factors to extend the mask mandate was because of the Nov. 3 national election. Although masks are not required to vote, Ivey wanted to make sure those who go to vote to stay safe.
“It’s important to have a safe environment for our poll workers, poll watchers and those of us who would like to vote in person,” she said. “It’s our sacred duty to vote and I want everyone to do it and do it safely.”
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill previously said no one who goes to vote is required to wear a mask when they vote. Ivey said her health order does not interfere with what Merrill stated.
Vaccine
Harris said during the news conference that state leaders are working towards a plan on how to distribute COVID-19 vaccines when a vaccine is found and made available.
“There will have to be some allocation based on priority and obliviously we want to make sure we’re protecting those who are highest risk for serious illness or highest risk for exposure like healthcare workers for example,” Harris explained. “We want it to be fair and equitable and we want the public to understand that we’re making those decisions in full daylight so that they understand the reasons for the allocation scheme that we will ultimately come up with.”
Ivey said the state will have control over how the vaccine is allocated and distributed once available.
“Dr. Birx made it clear that the president and his team are giving the states the maximum flexibility that’s needed to decide how best to roll out the vaccines once they are available,” she said.
Harris added that the COVID-19 vaccine will be given free of charge to Alabamians.
Local numbers
The number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Lee County nearly doubled on Tuesday, according to ADPH data.
ADPH confirmed 50 confirmed cases and reported 19 probable cases in Lee County on Tuesday. There were 3,945 confirmed cases and 2,072 probable cases for a combined total of 6,017 cases in Lee County as of Wednesday.
ADPH confirmed 31 cases and reported four probable cases in Lee County on Monday. Lee County is averaging about 32 new virus cases per day during the past week when looking at the total number of confirmed and probable cases, according to Bama Tracker, an online Alabama COVID-19 database.
The following is a look at the total number of confirmed cases, probable cases and combined total cases for other east Alabama counties:
- Chambers County – 900 confirmed, 279 probable, 1,179 combined
- Macon County – 432 confirmed, 51 probable, 483 combined
- Russell County – 1,678 confirmed, 112 probable, 1,790 combined
- Tallapoosa County – 997 confirmed, 176 probable, 1,173 combined
The following is the average number of new confirmed cases, excluding probable cases, in east Alabama counties over the past 14 days:
- Chambers County — 5
- Lee County – 34
- Macon County — 1
- Russell County — 8
- Tallapoosa County — 4
Of the 2,399 reported deaths in Alabama, 40 are from Chambers County, 50 from Lee County, 16 from Macon County, three from Russell County and 84 from Tallapoosa County.
