Watch now: Gov. Kay Ivey extends statewide mask mandate

Alabamians will be required to wear masks in public until at least mid-December.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Thursday that she is extending the state’s Safer-at-Home order and mask mandate until Friday, Dec. 11, but some restrictions are being eased.

Ivey’s new order removes the occupancy rate limitations for retailers, gyms and fitness centers and entertainment venues. It also adds that an exception to social distancing rules will be allowed for many businesses, including barber shops, hair salons, gyms and restaurants if people are wearing masks and separated by an impermeable barrier.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The mask mandate has been in place since mid-July, and the current mask mandate and Safer-at-Home order were set to expire Sunday night.

The extension of the mask mandate and Safer-at-Home order comes after a rise in new COVID-19 cases throughout Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) reported more than 3,000 people have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.