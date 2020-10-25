Watch now: 50th annual Pioneer Day celebrates rural Alabama

Hundreds come out to downtown Loachapoka Saturday amid rainy weather and the ever looming coronavirus threat to enjoy the music, cooking, wares and culture of rustic Alabama at the 50th annual Pioneer Day.

With over 50 vendors and 100 volunteers, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell said Pioneer Day was so important to the area because of the cultural appreciation and preservation it brings through fundraising for the society and the fun attendees have in learning about the Loachapoka of decades past.

“If you ever sit around old folks who talk about the way things used to be, that’s what Pioneer Day is all about,” Mitchell said. “It’s about pioneer life growing up in rural Alabama living off the land, and we try to preserve that bit of our history.”

Mitchell said he had expected an even larger crowd, but he understood the effects the weather had on turnout.

“I’ve been praying for a dry day all year. We’ve had two wet years in a row, and we don’t need another one,” Mitchell said. “We encouraged everyone to wear the mask, and we felt like they could keep a distance out here if they wanted to. It seems like a lot of folks aren’t wearing their masks, but they are keeping their distance, so that’s good.”