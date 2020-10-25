Watch now: 50th annual Pioneer Day celebrates rural Alabama

Hundreds come out to downtown Loachapoka Saturday amid rainy weather and the ever looming coronavirus threat to enjoy the music, cooking, wares and culture of rustic Alabama at the 50th annual Pioneer Day.
With over 50 vendors and 100 volunteers, Lee County Historical Society President Charles Mitchell said Pioneer Day was so important to the area because of the cultural appreciation and preservation it brings through fundraising for the society and the fun attendees have in learning about the Loachapoka of decades past.
“If you ever sit around old folks who talk about the way things used to be, that’s what Pioneer Day is all about,” Mitchell said. “It’s about pioneer life growing up in rural Alabama living off the land, and we try to preserve that bit of our history.”
Mitchell said he had expected an even larger crowd, but he understood the effects the weather had on turnout.
“I’ve been praying for a dry day all year. We’ve had two wet years in a row, and we don’t need another one,” Mitchell said. “We encouraged everyone to wear the mask, and we felt like they could keep a distance out here if they wanted to. It seems like a lot of folks aren’t wearing their masks, but they are keeping their distance, so that’s good.”
The Hammonds family, who have been coming to Pioneer Day every year since 2011, were undeterred from coming to enjoy the festivities the event brings to the small Alabama town every year.
Jerri Hammonds grew up in Loachapoka. She has been coming to the event since she was four years old, said she dressed her daughter up in “full 1890s garb” for the event.
“I told her grandmother, my mother, that she should not purchase plastic toys for our children, she should make amazing clothing,” Jerri said.
Her daughter, Evelyn Hammonds, 7, said her favorite part of every year was the chance to eat critters, a baked good served on Pioneer Day.
“They had them last time and they’re really good. They’re covered in brown sugar,” Evelyn said, who added that she had $20 to spend that day on goods and wares at the stalls.
Alfred Finley could be seen through the thick evaporation of syrup being refined in a hut with a red tin roof across from Fred’s, making syrup for the visitors to buy—a craft he has been mastering for decades.
“I’ve probably been making syrup for at least 40 years. I’m 55 now, and my dad built the first mill when I was six years old so I’ve been around it, but I’ve been at the helm of it since 2007 when he passed away,” Finley said, whose syrup-making operation is based out of Tallapoosa County. “We’ll probably make about 40 gallons [of syrup] here today. They’ll probably sell it all. There’s a line for it.”
Micahel Megelsh, a doctoral student at Auburn University’s history department studying the U.S. 19th century, worked the forge as a blacksmith, making knives, Christmas ornaments and wreath hangers from iron railroad spikes.
“I’ve done this for about three years, and you learn it pretty quickly actually because you have really great teachers here and people that know what they’re doing,” Megelsh said. “It’s a unique connection, and you feel like you’re a part of history when you’re doing it. There’s always the risk of losing the heritage of one’s history because it can be very easy to focus on the present and not be able to rely on things from the past that are actually quite valuable. Some things last for a long time because they’re worth lasting for a long time.”
