Watch now: Auburn Christmas parade carries on

“When we were very young, we rode in the parade in a float, but then we didn’t do it for a few years, but we wanted to do it again because we have horses,” Tripp said.

As the parade made its way down Thach Avenue, Gates Blomeyer, 8, and Russell Green, 8, waved and cheered for the passing floats.

“I’m having lots of fun,” Green said as he waved to the Krewe De Tigris ensemble.

“Spread Joy, Not Germs” social distancing signage filled the route through Toomer’s Corner as residents stayed in household clusters as they watched the 30-minute event. Guests were asked to wear a mask and maintain a distance from those who are not in their household.

There were no beads, candy canes or other items thrown into the crowd. Instead, local emergency responders, civic organizations and businesses amped up their decorations for the hundreds of spectators.

Nearby, in front of Langdon Hall, The Auburn Tree Commission passed out bare-foot American Hophornbeam trees.

“It’s honestly been so much fun to experience how community event planning how it comes about and how much time and effort go into it,” said Montana Erwin, a public relations and marketing intern for Downtown Merchants Association.