Watch Now: Auburn Senior Center opens for the first time since the pandemic began

  • Updated
A group of seniors received a warm welcome Wednesday after the Auburn Senior Center reopened for the first time since the pandemic hit last March.

The senior facility, which is housed in the Boykin Community Center, was decorated with balloons, colorful tables and a sign welcoming the seniors back “to a new beginning." 

"I'm thankful to still be here," said Nellie Aldridge, 73. "I am happy to be back at the center and I am happy to be surrounded by these friends."

Gloria Reese, 75, agreed. "God is good," she said, "and it's so nice to be able to socialize with others again."

The Auburn Senior Center has about 65 enrollees, and before the pandemic as many as 45 seniors would gather in the center on any given day. About 15 of them attended Wednesday's festivities.

“I tell you it has been a long, hard few months and we are so delighted that we’ve been able to pull off this soft re-opening of the senior center,” said Lou Ella Foxx, Lee-Russell Council of Government’s nutrition and senior community service employment program coordinator.

“I’m so happy to see all of you, I missed all of you,” center manager Johnnie Dowdell said to the group. "We are so blessed to have you here in this building today."

Auburn Senior Center reopens with modifications for senior members

The Auburn Senior Center, doused in decorations, welcomed back members with modifications on Wednesday, May 12 for a soft reopening. The center decorated a bulletin board for the members to enjoy looking back at pre=pandemic memories. 

Foxx said the center had a 98% vaccination rate among enrollees. Everyone is still encouraged to wear masks indoors and maintain social distancing, and they were doing that on Wednesday. 

“We want you to feel at home today and feel the sweet, sweet spirit in this place today,” assistant center manager Nadine Payne told the group before reciting an anonymous poem titled "Today I Can."

As the Alabama Department of Senior Service awaits guidance from Gov. Kay Ivey, the center hopes for a full reopening “in the next few weeks or so,” according to Foxx. But for now, take-out replaces indoor dining and the center has scaled back its hours to 9:30-11 a.m. Wednesdays through Fridays.

Reese, a member for 10 years, prayed over the center at Wednesday's opening. “God kept us around not because we are good, He kept us here for a reason," she said. "Treat people right, be friendlier and think about 2020. It’s a new world, Lord, so let us try to get along, be happy and have a smile on our face. …”

Deborah Ward, a public transportation driver with Lee-Russell Council of Governments for more than 20 years, said the seniors are “like family,” and that being able to serve the group again “fills my heart up with joy and hope for the future.”

The center will provide disposable Bingo this Friday, and will play Bible trivia on Thursday.

Boykin Community Center Community Services Director Al Davis dropped in during the program to say hello and welcome the senior back to the center.

“Hello, everyone,” he said. “We sure have missed you.”

