Watch Now: Auburn Senior Center opens for the first time since the pandemic began

A group of seniors received a warm welcome Wednesday after the Auburn Senior Center reopened for the first time since the pandemic hit last March.

The senior facility, which is housed in the Boykin Community Center, was decorated with balloons, colorful tables and a sign welcoming the seniors back “to a new beginning."

"I'm thankful to still be here," said Nellie Aldridge, 73. "I am happy to be back at the center and I am happy to be surrounded by these friends."

Gloria Reese, 75, agreed. "God is good," she said, "and it's so nice to be able to socialize with others again."

The Auburn Senior Center has about 65 enrollees, and before the pandemic as many as 45 seniors would gather in the center on any given day. About 15 of them attended Wednesday's festivities.

“I tell you it has been a long, hard few months and we are so delighted that we’ve been able to pull off this soft re-opening of the senior center,” said Lou Ella Foxx, Lee-Russell Council of Government’s nutrition and senior community service employment program coordinator.

“I’m so happy to see all of you, I missed all of you,” center manager Johnnie Dowdell said to the group. "We are so blessed to have you here in this building today."

