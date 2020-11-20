Watch now: Auburn University student center dedication honors Harold Melton

Harold Melton was celebrated by his alma mater Friday afternoon for being a trailblazer, but it was his humility that was on display.

Auburn University formally dedicated the Harold D. Melton Student Center in the center of campus, honoring the first black student elected to serve as Student Government Association president, as well as the first African American appointed Chief Justice of Georgia’s state Supreme Court.

Melton was quick to credit friends, family and others who have helped him along the way — from being a Georgia teen who chose to attend Auburn in 1984, successfully sought election to the SGA’s top post in 1987 and then went home to attend law school at the University of Georgia.

After that, he worked in a succession of governmental posts before his appointment to the Supreme Court in 2005 and, ultimately, as Chief Justice in 2018.

Melton spoke of his profound respect for Harold A. Franklin, who, in 1964, became the first black student to enroll at Auburn.

“I can't compare my experience here at Auburn to Harold Franklin's experience. What he had to do here was basically endure. He had to endure, he had to suffer and, ultimately, this University [did] what it takes to make sure he got what he's earned.