Watch now: Auburn's Ross House Coffee settles into the Bodegas at Midtown Auburn

When Midtown at Auburn built 10 miniature storefronts, filling the space with local business owners was a no-brainer. A coffee shop was also a no-brainer, so they reached out to Toni Holt first.
“We were the first ones to come in on Aug. 1,” the owner of Ross House Coffee & Roastery said. “They actually called me.”
Right off Opelika Road, the Bodegas at Midtown Auburn brings great exposure to small businesses like Ross House, Holt says. And with the 30-A-inspired apartments right behind the storefront, the 1188 Opelika Road location seemed like the “perfect fit.”
“This place offers wonderful outdoor seating,” said Holt, an Auburn resident for more than 25 years, referring to the area’s shared courtyard that centers the businesses. “People are more apt to sitting outside right now, having that fresh air.”
Coffee beans, milk, hot chocolate bombs and other menu items fly off the shelves, so the coffee company restocks up to three times a day, according to barista Rachel Christian. Inside, customers can find Ross House merchandise, including mugs, t-shirts, too.
Outside, coffee lovers can sip their hot or iced drink while leisurely visiting other small businesses local to the area including Lily Jane Boutique, The Auburn Popcorn Company and more. Ample parking is located steps away.
The Bodegas location is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and is closed Sunday. Christian says the Bodegas' busiest time of the week is Wednesday through Saturday from the hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More than anything, the community is what makes the Bodegas at Midtown Auburn home, Holt says.
“Everyone helps each other out,” Holt says. “Everyone is very friendly, great to work with.”
Barista and Auburn High School student Hattie Holmes, 18, says she likes working at the Bodegas location for its customers, experience and space.
“It’s nice to have everything we need in this space,” Holmes said. “I like working in here—I like working at the Ross House original location too, but it’s great here.”
A third Ross House Coffee location is expected to open in August in the lobby of the 320 West Magnolia student apartments under construction across from Auburn University’s campus. The location shares a common theme with the two existing coffee shop — proximity to student housing, which Holt says comes in handy in a college town with many student employees.
Holt founded Ross House Coffee in 2017 when the 111-year-old home with the wrap-around porch at 150 North Ross Street was expected to be torn down.
When asked how Auburn, Opelika and surrounding communities can support Ross House’s second location, Holt shared her vision for the space.