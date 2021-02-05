Watch now: Auburn's Ross House Coffee settles into the Bodegas at Midtown Auburn

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Bodegas location is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and is closed Sunday. Christian says the Bodegas' busiest time of the week is Wednesday through Saturday from the hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More than anything, the community is what makes the Bodegas at Midtown Auburn home, Holt says.

“Everyone helps each other out,” Holt says. “Everyone is very friendly, great to work with.”

Barista and Auburn High School student Hattie Holmes, 18, says she likes working at the Bodegas location for its customers, experience and space.

“It’s nice to have everything we need in this space,” Holmes said. “I like working in here—I like working at the Ross House original location too, but it’s great here.”

A third Ross House Coffee location is expected to open in August in the lobby of the 320 West Magnolia student apartments under construction across from Auburn University’s campus. The location shares a common theme with the two existing coffee shop — proximity to student housing, which Holt says comes in handy in a college town with many student employees.

Holt founded Ross House Coffee in 2017 when the 111-year-old home with the wrap-around porch at 150 North Ross Street was expected to be torn down.