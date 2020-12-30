Watch now: Backpack International finds ways to serve despite COVID-19 pandemic in 2020

Editor's note: During the holiday season, we're highlighting some of the many charities and ministries in our area.

When Oslyn Rodriguez visited her home country of Guyana in 2015, she thought it would be a normal trip.

“I went for what I thought was a regular family reunion,” she said.

But on that trip, Rodriguez discovered her life’s mission – serving children in need.

“I was confronted with extreme poverty in Guyana,” she said. “I felt like I needed to do something to help the children in that community. What I saw were children who lacked basic necessities that we have here in America. And I felt like I needed to do something to help those children.”

It was then that Backpack Guyana, what is now known as Backpack International, was created. Rodriguez first thought her mission would take place just in Guyana, but her reach spread throughout the Americas.

“Once I came back to the United States, I realized it was more than just kids in Guyana,” she said.

“We actually changed our name from Backpack Guyana to Backpack International because I recognize that this vision was so much more than just one place, one country.”