Watch now: Backpack International finds ways to serve despite COVID-19 pandemic in 2020

Editor's note: During the holiday season, we're highlighting some of the many charities and ministries in our area.
When Oslyn Rodriguez visited her home country of Guyana in 2015, she thought it would be a normal trip.
“I went for what I thought was a regular family reunion,” she said.
But on that trip, Rodriguez discovered her life’s mission – serving children in need.
“I was confronted with extreme poverty in Guyana,” she said. “I felt like I needed to do something to help the children in that community. What I saw were children who lacked basic necessities that we have here in America. And I felt like I needed to do something to help those children.”
It was then that Backpack Guyana, what is now known as Backpack International, was created. Rodriguez first thought her mission would take place just in Guyana, but her reach spread throughout the Americas.
“Once I came back to the United States, I realized it was more than just kids in Guyana,” she said.
“We actually changed our name from Backpack Guyana to Backpack International because I recognize that this vision was so much more than just one place, one country.”
The Auburn-based organization serves children in Guyana as well as children and families in Alabama, including the Lee County area. The organization’s reach expanded even further in 2020 despite COVID-19.
“This year, even though there was COVID, we were able to send backpacks and supplies to children in Belize,” Rodriguez said.
The backpacks Backpack International sends to Guyana, Belize and elsewhere are stuffed with necessities, including school supplies, hygiene items, toys, clothing and shoes. Rodriguez, however, has a favorite item to stuff in the backpacks.
“I especially like to put books in there because I feel like sometimes, especially in Guyana, where in one particular community they don’t have a regular library like we have access to libraries here in America,” she explained. “So, I try to put as many books as I possibly can in there.”
The backpacks Rodriguez’s organization stuffs don’t just go to foreign countries – some stay in Lee County.
“We provide backpacks here for families, not only during the back-to-school season but also during the school year,” Rodriguez said. “Maybe when there’s a fire, we’ve provided survival backpacks.”
When the Lee County tornadoes hit in March 2019, Backpack International was there to help.
“When the tornadoes happened last year right here in Lee County, we provided backpacks for families because the things inside of these backpacks… are things that everybody needs,” Rodriguez said.
Backpack International had its outreach change in 2020 due to COVID-19. The group typically goes on a mission trip to Guyana each summer but couldn’t this year because of the pandemic.
Rodriguez, however, was able to shift the organization’s outreach locally to help serve the community. She partnered with the Campus Kitchen at Auburn University to serve hot meals every Wednesday beginning in September.
“Since COVID, we’ve seen a tremendous increase in our community and so many families have been coming to get these meals from us and we’re so excited,” she said. “It’s nothing fancy but I’m so thankful that we can still meet a need. We can still do our part.”
Campus Kitchen closed when Auburn University students went home at the end of the fall semester, but Rodriguez still saw the need for hot meals. She began reaching out to local businesses to try to get the meals sponsored so Backpack International could keep the hot meals rolling out.
“Our business owners in this community responded in such an amazing way,” she said. “They stepped up.”
COVID-19 didn’t just impact the local community, Backpack International also felt its impact in 2020. Rodriguez said donations to the organization are down and the lack of supplies is hindering its ability to pack backpacks.
“People have still been generous but right now we don’t have all the supplies that we need to fill those backpacks,” she said. “I’m praying and hoping that others would just step up and help us to be able to do that, and I know everyone is struggling but the need is still great.
“Even though COVID is here, people still have needs. I would say, in fact, the needs are even greater because of COVID.”
Backpack International continues to accept donations of both money and supplies. It is also still in need of volunteers to help pack backpacks ahead of handing them out in 2021.
“Right now, we need to fill 600 backpacks,” Rodriguez said. “We’re still collecting supplies to fill those backpacks.”
Those interested in donating or volunteering with Backpack International can visit its website at backpackinternational.org.