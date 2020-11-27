Watch now: Bridal shop opens in Auburn offering customized dresses

Two years ago, Auburn resident Marlye Lee was planning her wedding and was disappointed that there wasn’t a bridal shop in town.

Little did she know that, a couple of years later, she would be opening a bridal shop in the area.

“When I was going through that experience of planning my wedding with my husband, I was like ‘Gosh, you know what would be great is a bridal shop,’” she said. “It was more of like a pipe dream.”

Lee partnered with wedding dress designer Heidi Elnora and was able to open Build-A-Bride Auburn in midtown Auburn in November. The boutique provides brides the opportunity to customize the dress of their dreams.

“Every gown is completely customized to the bride and totally different,” Lee said. “You could change the fabric, you could change the lace, kind of think of it as building a house. You start with the frame, then you add the carpet, and the paint and the lamps and you make it truly yours. It provides that kind of couture dress but at a much lower cost than you might get somewhere else.”

Lee and her family are "Auburn people" and she felt opening a bridal shop was something Auburn needed.