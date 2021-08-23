Watch now: Chuck Beams explains why EAMC is going 'hog-wild' on infusions

Here’s why East Alabama Medical Center recently moved its COVID-19 infusion center into the space previously occupied by the hospital’s ICU waiting room, increasing the infusions it can administer each day from 48 to 64:

Since December, EAMC has administered 1,765 infusions at its infusion center and in its three emergency rooms in Opelika, Auburn and Valley, as of Thursday.

All of these patients were considered to be high risk for hospitalization. Risk factors include a body mass index of 35, which has since been lowered to 25, an age of 65 and up, chronic kidney disease, diabetes, pregnancy, cancer, being immunocompromised, or being 55 years or older and having cardiovascular disease, hypertension or COPD.

When someone tests positive for COVID-19 at EAMC, he or she is screened for these high-risk factors and if identified as high-risk, is able to go ahead and receive an infusion. Patients may also be referred to the infusion center by their private physicians.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to studies, between 20% and 40% of high-risk COVID patients will be admitted to the hospital, compared to between 4% and 5% of high-risk COVID patients who receive infusions.

Chuck Beams, EAMC’s executive director of pharmacy services, breaks down the numbers.