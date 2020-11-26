Watch Now: Church welcomes hundreds for community Thanksgiving

“We’re Christians, so we believe that we’re living an example for Jesus Christ to show other people love, especially on Thanksgiving,” Caroline said. “It’s so important when people don’t have much to give them something.”

Cafeteria tables were spread out and adorned with plastic pumpkins, fall flowers and bundles of wheat to encourage social distancing, and every volunteer wore a mask and latex gloves in order to combat the potential spread of COVID-19.

“We’re keeping the capacity in [the cafeteria] to 85 for people that can come in to eat,” Ferrell said. “Hopefully, a lot of people are going to get it for take-out. We’ve got tables arranged where social distancing can take place.”

State Rep. Jeremy Gray (D-Opelika) was one of many volunteers. He said the act of helping those in reinforced his own gratitude.

“I’m here to volunteer on behalf of Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, and we had the opportunity on Thanksgiving to feed people in need. I’m all about community,” Gray said. “We’re only as good as the weakest member in our community. If someone is hungry, if someone is in need, it’s your job to fill that need. With me, I get a sense of gratitude when I can help other people. We weren’t meant to be in a world where you just worry about yourself.”