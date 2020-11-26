Watch Now: Church welcomes hundreds for community Thanksgiving

Hundreds of volunteers prepared food boxes for people in need on Thanksgiving day at Opelika High School. Participants came to clean, serve food and give thanks as part of the First Baptist Church Opelika's first Community Thanksgiving event.
Chuck Ferrell, one of those who helped organize the event, said the love of Christ and community was what brought him and so many others out that day to volunteer.
“It’s just that special time of the year where everybody needs a little bit of attention, and we don’t want nobody to be left out,” Ferrell said. “This was just a great opportunity for us to step up and fill in some of the shoes of people that serve the community, and it’s working out really well so far.
"...All churches should be looking for a way to reach out to the community. If we can do that, we should seize the opportunities.”
Ferrell said the event drew around 200-300 volunteers, and at the beginning of the day they expected hundreds more to come for boxes of food they could either eat there or take to-go, which included ham, dressing, green beans, sweet potato casserole and other Thanksgiving mainstays.
Seth Roarke and his cousins Sam, Meredith and Caroline Manke came from South Carolina to visit family, and said they volunteered to help make food boxes for those who came due to a family tradition of always volunteering to help others on Thanksgiving.
“We’re Christians, so we believe that we’re living an example for Jesus Christ to show other people love, especially on Thanksgiving,” Caroline said. “It’s so important when people don’t have much to give them something.”
Cafeteria tables were spread out and adorned with plastic pumpkins, fall flowers and bundles of wheat to encourage social distancing, and every volunteer wore a mask and latex gloves in order to combat the potential spread of COVID-19.
“We’re keeping the capacity in [the cafeteria] to 85 for people that can come in to eat,” Ferrell said. “Hopefully, a lot of people are going to get it for take-out. We’ve got tables arranged where social distancing can take place.”
State Rep. Jeremy Gray (D-Opelika) was one of many volunteers. He said the act of helping those in reinforced his own gratitude.
“I’m here to volunteer on behalf of Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, and we had the opportunity on Thanksgiving to feed people in need. I’m all about community,” Gray said. “We’re only as good as the weakest member in our community. If someone is hungry, if someone is in need, it’s your job to fill that need. With me, I get a sense of gratitude when I can help other people. We weren’t meant to be in a world where you just worry about yourself.”
Ricky Brown and his family were one group of many to come through the doors of the high school that day to receive food offered by the churches, and said he wasn’t afraid of the potential for infection because the only thing he had to fear was “the Lord.”
“We saw the flyer and wanted to participate just so the kids could be inspired by what [the volunteers] do,” Brown said. “Maybe they could do the same when they get that age.”
