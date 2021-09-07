Watch now: EAMC Chaplain Laura Eason prays for peace during statewide moment of silence

Nurses, doctors and other healthcare workers across the state stood in silence Tuesday at noon as they remembered the 12,420 lives taken by the coronavirus pandemic over the past year and a half.
In Opelika, hospital staff gathered to remember the 273 people who have died at East Alabama Health.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to 85 on Tuesday at East Alabama Medical Center and EAMC-Lanier in Valley, after reaching a pandemic high of 93 over the weekend.
After dropping slightly on Sunday, the number of COVID patients on ventilators again reached 23 on Tuesday, tying the most since the start of the pandemic.
Laura Grill, president and CEO of East Alabama Health, remembered lives tragically lost while also offering encouragement to hospital staff.
“It’s important that our employees and physicians are reminded of the success stories we’ve had, especially during this tough time,” Grill said. “We hope today serves as a reminder of the support we should all be providing each other amid the struggles of COVID-19. There’s no substitute for kindness and grace.”
Likewise, EAMC’s chaplain, Laura Eason, offered a message of hope.
“It’s a somber day in the state of Alabama as we pause to remember all of the lives lost due to COVID-19, their families and their friends,” Eason said. “I also want it to be a day of hope for all of the lives saved because of the incredible work, the hard, hard work of our physicians, nurses and therapists and our entire staff. There have been 1,813 people hospitalized at East Alabama Health that survived and were discharged to recover at home.”
Eason read from the book of Philippians and led the nurses and staff gathered at the front lawn of the hospital in prayer as she asked God to be with the families of those who had been lost, to be with those who were still hospitalized and trying to stay alive, and to be with the healthcare workers as they continued to try their best to save lives.
“Lord, we lift up all the families of those we lost to COVID. Comfort them in their sorrow and grief and wrap your loving arms of peace around them,” Eason said as she prayed. “We especially lift up all of those patients hospitalized today who are fighting for their lives, some on ventilators.”
Grill echoed a familiar theme from EAMC staff over the past month: The recent surge of deaths at the hand of the Delta variant, including 30 deaths since Aug. 1, could have been avoided.
“Many of these recent lives lost could have been prevented by simply being vaccinated,” she said. “It’s extremely unsettling that we still have so many people who are willing to risk their very lives rather than to accept a free vaccine that basically assures them of a less-severe illness from the virus. It’s especially hard for our employees and physicians to continually hear the voices of regret from patients and families when they know they must face the reality of a possible death.”