Watch now: EAMC Chaplain Laura Eason prays for peace during statewide moment of silence

Eason read from the book of Philippians and led the nurses and staff gathered at the front lawn of the hospital in prayer as she asked God to be with the families of those who had been lost, to be with those who were still hospitalized and trying to stay alive, and to be with the healthcare workers as they continued to try their best to save lives.

“Lord, we lift up all the families of those we lost to COVID. Comfort them in their sorrow and grief and wrap your loving arms of peace around them,” Eason said as she prayed. “We especially lift up all of those patients hospitalized today who are fighting for their lives, some on ventilators.”

Grill echoed a familiar theme from EAMC staff over the past month: The recent surge of deaths at the hand of the Delta variant, including 30 deaths since Aug. 1, could have been avoided.

“Many of these recent lives lost could have been prevented by simply being vaccinated,” she said. “It’s extremely unsettling that we still have so many people who are willing to risk their very lives rather than to accept a free vaccine that basically assures them of a less-severe illness from the virus. It’s especially hard for our employees and physicians to continually hear the voices of regret from patients and families when they know they must face the reality of a possible death.”

