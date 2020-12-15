Watch now: EAMC opens shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in east Alabama.

East Alabama Medical Center opened its package of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. The vaccine arrived at about 7 a.m. Tuesday via FedEx, per a statement provided by the hospital system.

EAMC added it will begin distributing the vaccine to frontline employees Tuesday.

EAMC was one of 12 Alabama hospitals to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. Three other Alabama sites received a shipment of the vaccine on Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) said.

Alabama has been initially allocated 40,950 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is being shipped directly to 15 pre-identified Alabama hospitals that have the capacity for ultracold storage for the vaccine, ADPH said.

ADPH expects additional allocations of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days and weeks.

ADPH released its plan to vaccinate Alabamians last month. The plan includes three phases, as follows: