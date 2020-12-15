Watch now: EAMC opens shipment of COVID-19 vaccine

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in east Alabama.
East Alabama Medical Center opened its package of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. The vaccine arrived at about 7 a.m. Tuesday via FedEx, per a statement provided by the hospital system.
EAMC added it will begin distributing the vaccine to frontline employees Tuesday.
EAMC was one of 12 Alabama hospitals to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday. Three other Alabama sites received a shipment of the vaccine on Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) said.
Alabama has been initially allocated 40,950 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine is being shipped directly to 15 pre-identified Alabama hospitals that have the capacity for ultracold storage for the vaccine, ADPH said.
ADPH expects additional allocations of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in the coming days and weeks.
ADPH released its plan to vaccinate Alabamians last month. The plan includes three phases, as follows:
- In Phase 1, potentially limited doses of vaccine will be available, and they will be targeted to those at highest risk and highest risk of exposure, first responders and healthcare workers who care for those with critical needs.
- In Phase 2, large numbers of doses will be available, and supply is likely to meet demand. Educational efforts will target critical populations who were not vaccinated in Phase 1.
- In Phase 3, there is likely to be a sufficient supply, and all unvaccinated groups will be targeted. Special attention will be directed to populations or communities with low vaccine coverage.
Video submitted by John Atkinson, EAMC spokesman.
