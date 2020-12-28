Watch now: Esperanza House continues to aid local Hispanic community during holidays

Editor's note: During the holiday season, we're highlighting some of the many charities and ministries in our area.
For nearly four years now, Esperanza House has worked day in and day out to provide support to Hispanic men, women and children in need around Auburn and Opelika. That work has continued this holiday season, one in which many local families need more help than ever.
What started as an opportunity to support three families and seven children has blossomed into something much bigger for Esperanza House, a Christian non-profit with a mission to develop and implement programs that meet the needs of low-income, Hispanic families and their children in such critical areas as mental health, youth development, childcare, education and advocacy.
Odalys Silvera, Esperanza House’s president and executive director, said as of this fall Esperanza House is serving approximately 75 families and their children along with an additional 38 kids that are not a part of Esperanza House’s ministry. The organization offers many means of support for the children, which includes English tutoring through partnership with Auburn University, summer camps and much-needed clothing — including coats during the winter months — as well as school supplies.
Esperanza House works to assist adults as well.
Not only does the non-profit hold monthly food drives, but they’ve been able to provide money to help families pay their rent and utility bills — which has been especially crucial this year with some being out of work due to the coronavirus. Through community support, Esperanza House has also been able to provide three vehicles to local families.
Silvera is grateful for the various services and items Esperanza House has been able to provide to community members on a daily basis.
“I cannot stop thanking God for doing what we're doing here in Auburn and Opelika,” Silvera said. “We're praying we can get more support in order to reach out to more families in Opelika because mainly we're working with families here in Auburn, but the idea is we'll be able to reach more families in Opelika.”
Silvera and her fellow volunteers have been working nearly non-stop through Esperanza House. That’s especially been the case during the holiday season.
In November, Esperanza House provided food boxes for roughly 400 families thanks to its partnership with East Alabama Food Bank along with numerous local churches. This month, the group has put together a toy drive for roughly 80 children and were also a part of the Hudson Family Foundation’s annual Shop with Santa shopping event, which benefited 37 children.
The non-profit also participated in Church of the Highland’s Giving Hope program to ensure children got toys for Christmas.
“It's definitely a blessing for these families. We're thankful for the community. Praise God to get so many people together,” Silvera said. “Many of these children maybe were not going to get any Christmas presents, or maybe they would have got one or two things. The community, they have been extremely generous. … It's a blessing. God has moved people here in Auburn in getting so many people to help other families.”
Silvera stressed how important support has been from the community, which included one local family volunteering to repair the deck, roof and kitchen cabinets for another family this holiday season. Esperanza House has continued to grow as more and more local people pitch in, and the objective is to support even more people in need as soon as possible.
Anyone interested in assisting Esperanza House can contact Silvera and her fellow team members at esperanzahouse.org. The group takes year-round financial donations to help meet many different needs of the people they support, and Silvera added community members can sponsor a child throughout the year.
Silvera said Esperanza House is always looking for volunteers thanks to the year-round programs they put on. She added they always take prayers as they continue working to make sure no local Hispanic family goes without.
“We have had so much support from the community and so many churches that have come alongside us to help the families,” Silvera said. “Praise God, because He has been why that has been able to happen.”