Watch now: Esperanza House continues to aid local Hispanic community during holidays

Silvera is grateful for the various services and items Esperanza House has been able to provide to community members on a daily basis.

“I cannot stop thanking God for doing what we're doing here in Auburn and Opelika,” Silvera said. “We're praying we can get more support in order to reach out to more families in Opelika because mainly we're working with families here in Auburn, but the idea is we'll be able to reach more families in Opelika.”

Silvera and her fellow volunteers have been working nearly non-stop through Esperanza House. That’s especially been the case during the holiday season.

In November, Esperanza House provided food boxes for roughly 400 families thanks to its partnership with East Alabama Food Bank along with numerous local churches. This month, the group has put together a toy drive for roughly 80 children and were also a part of the Hudson Family Foundation’s annual Shop with Santa shopping event, which benefited 37 children.

The non-profit also participated in Church of the Highland’s Giving Hope program to ensure children got toys for Christmas.