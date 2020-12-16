Watch now: "Feels like there's hope": EAMC frontline workers get vaccinated against COVID-19

Brooke Bailey woke up Wednesday morning at 3:30 a.m. with excitement over getting the COVID-19 vaccine later that day.
“We got an alert Monday night at about 8 p.m. that the vaccines were arriving and then we got a received confirmation that they got here a little before 7 yesterday (Tuesday),” said Bailey, East Alabama Medical Center’s Infection Prevention Director. “I have just been ecstatic ever since.”
EAMC received a shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday morning and began vaccinating its frontline employees later that day. The hospital received 2,000 doses in total. The vaccine comes at a time when hospital workers are beginning to see another surge in virus hospitalizations.
“It feels like maybe there’s hope,” Dr. Michael Roberts, EAMC’s Chief of Staff, said. “Maybe we can stop doing all this, going to room after room seeing people struggling to breathe, watching people take their last breath, sometimes not with any family around them because their family is sick. Seeing how hard our team is working, sometimes on these patients that we know that are just going to get better, and so I think it’s hope for us.”
There were 62 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on Wednesday, the same number of patients hospitalized at EAMC at the hospital’s peak on July 22.
Roberts feels the vaccine’s arrival at EAMC marks the beginning to the end of the pandemic, but just because the vaccine is here does not mean the end has arrived.
“It’s not the time to stop doing the things we know and that we’ve already put into place to try to help limit the spread of COVID-19,” he said. “So, it’s not time to stop wearing masks. It’s not the time to stop social distancing. It’s not time to stop avoiding crowds, even in your family gatherings.”
Easing fears
Both Roberts and EAMC’s infectious disease specialist Dr. Ricardo Maldonado received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday and assured the public of its safety and urged them to think objectively about the vaccine.
“I understand that people have fear about the unknown and that’s legitimate, but I think we have to look at it objectively, consider what our goals are – and we’re not, we’ve been waiting for this thing to go away,” Roberts said. “Each peak’s been worse than the last, and we’re still not any closer to being done with this.
"And so when Ricardo said this is a light at the end of the tunnel, I think a lot of us feel that way. Well, maybe this is the beginning of the end. And so, I would encourage people to look at things objectively, and consider that this might be our way out.”
Maldonado also acknowledged the fears many throughout the country have when it comes to a vaccine that was created less than a year ago, but he said to have faith in those who created it.
“We politized enough of this problem and that hasn’t helped us at all,” he said. “It’s time to believe our scientists. We have some of the best in the world.”
Why get vaccinated?
One of the arguments for many young people to not get the vaccine is because they are at a low risk of getting very sick. Roberts, however, feels that it’s just as important that low-risk people get the vaccine as high-risk individuals.
“We are seeing spread within families and so to really shut this thing down it can’t just be people who are high-risk themselves, but people who come in contact with people who are high-risk, which pretty much gets all of us,” he said. “That, for me to get the vaccine is me recognizing, OK, I might not get sick, but this might keep me from spreading it to somebody – to my patients or to my family – who has a much higher risk for having serious disease.”
Maldonado added that this vaccine is a moment in history to celebrate and a way to be a part of the end of the pandemic.
“This first vaccine for COVID-19 presents an opportunity to change the trajectory of this pandemic,” Maldonado said. “Really, this should be celebrated, and now what we do with the vaccine is really up to us. Our job is to take care of the people so we can build vaccine confidence so we can seize this moment. If there’s any way out of this pandemic, it’s with a vaccine.”
Pfizer vaccine and EAMC
EAMC frontline workers began receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday afternoon. The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses 21 days apart.
EAMC plans to first vaccinate employees who have more than 25 percent of their time in direct patient care, but hospital officials plan to expand its vaccination scale in the coming months depending on when more vaccine is available.
“As we get more we’ll begin to branch out and get those who work in healthcare who aren’t in direct patient care, and then ultimately those who are high-risk patients, and go from there,” Roberts said.
The side effects of the Pfizer vaccine include pain at the injection site, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain and fever.
