Watch now: "Feels like there's hope": EAMC frontline workers get vaccinated against COVID-19

“We politized enough of this problem and that hasn’t helped us at all,” he said. “It’s time to believe our scientists. We have some of the best in the world.”

Why get vaccinated?

One of the arguments for many young people to not get the vaccine is because they are at a low risk of getting very sick. Roberts, however, feels that it’s just as important that low-risk people get the vaccine as high-risk individuals.

“We are seeing spread within families and so to really shut this thing down it can’t just be people who are high-risk themselves, but people who come in contact with people who are high-risk, which pretty much gets all of us,” he said. “That, for me to get the vaccine is me recognizing, OK, I might not get sick, but this might keep me from spreading it to somebody – to my patients or to my family – who has a much higher risk for having serious disease.”

Maldonado added that this vaccine is a moment in history to celebrate and a way to be a part of the end of the pandemic.