Josh Smith says that this is why he does it. Grand openings are some of the best days for the Buc-ee’s expansion manager, seeing the looks on the customers’ faces.

“It’s pretty exciting,” he said, standing in the foyer of the new Auburn Buc-ee’s on Tuesday morning and looking out at the line forming outside the door before sunrise.

Moments later, the staff let those customers in, and the Buc-ee’s off exit 50 was officially open for business.

The 53,470-square-foot facility stands along I-85 off exit 50 in Auburn.

The Buc-ee’s in Auburn first broke ground in October 2021.

All Buc-ee’s stores are open 24 hours a day and 365 days a year.