Watch now: Food Bank of East Alabama helps lead local pantries through pandemic

Lee County’s small businesses and nonprofit agencies were hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak in March. Local shopkeepers, churches, schools and more scrambled to figure out how to keep going with people sheltering in place, Auburn University students going home, and workers being furloughed or, in some cases, laid off from jobs.
People were forced to focus on home and family, with no credible expectation of when the pace of life – working, shopping, gathering and giving – might return to something like normal. Folks who relied on local food pantries to supplement their weekly diets, or send their kids home from school with food on the weekends, were starting to encounter empty shelves.
The Food Bank of East Alabama had just completed a nearly $1 million move into a newer, much bigger warehouse on Auburn’s west side, with help from the city of Auburn. The move, food bank officials reasoned, would provide more space for storage and distribution to accommodate a lot more collection via food drives, purchases, direct aid from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and reclamation from grocery stores and restaurants.
All of that, in turn, would put more food into more local pantries and help more people eat better.
“People don't always understand the difference between a food bank and a food pantry,” explained Martha Henk, Executive Director of the Food Bank of East Alabama. “A food pantry is where people actually go to get direct service – so the Salvation Army, for example, has a food pantry where people can go and get a box of food. The food bank supplies that food pantry; we're really kind of the middle person in the process.
“Our job is to gather together the best supply of donated food that we can, and then we make that available to churches and nonprofit organizations that have some kind of outreach to the community … pantries, shelters, rehabilitation programs, senior and youth programs. A wide variety of agencies can come to the food bank, get the product, take it out and then distribute it through their programs.”
Pandemic
Within weeks of that move, the coronavirus pandemic shut everything down and the food bank’s collections dropped to a fraction of normal. Henk and her small army of staff and volunteers were sent scrambling.
“Yeah, March, April and May were just incredibly, incredibly scary days for us,” Henk said.
“We watched our food supplies dwindle more and more and more and we were just very concerned … all of the local grocery stores stopped us from coming. They wanted to minimize the interaction, the face-to-face and so they were really challenging times.
“We had volunteers that fell away because they were concerned about their safety. We had staff members that took time off out of concern for, you know, for their health, so it was a pretty challenging time.”
The food bank only uses a small percent of its revenues from monetary donations to cover overhead, Henk said, so there was money to go out and buy food on the wholesale market to keep the distribution going.
“We do run a really tight ship, which we couldn't do that without the support from the community … whether that's food support or volunteer hours that are given or financial support,” Henk said.
In the early days of the pandemic, only about a third of the food bank’s client pantries were open. The food bank started doing more direct distribution out of its new digs, as well as its mobile food pantry.
“We looked at where food pantries had shut down, where people needed help and then just drove our trucks into those areas and did distribution.”
Perseverance
Local pantries are still working to get back to those pre-COVID-19 service levels, and some have been able to stay open throughout the pandemic.
“We have been very fortunate. We've been able to provide food to hundreds of families since the COVID outbreak began. We have had sufficient space at St. Mary's Parish to store food and for our volunteers to organize and pack food boxes,” said Sister Olivia Montejano of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Opelika.
Montenjano gave all the credit to St. Mary’s parishioners, who haven’t been able meet together to celebrate Mass for several months.
“In spite of being unable to gather for worship each Sunday, as we normally would, our congregants have donated thousands of dollars to help fund our efforts to reach out to those facing food insecurity at this time. The number of volunteers we have assisting each week continues to grow as well,” she said.
Anyone who wishes to help at St. Mary’s may call 334-749-8359.
The Beulah United Methodist Church Food Pantry was also able to keep going, helping “an average of 75 families during the summer months,” according to organizer Linda Dicks. The pantry did lose a handful of volunteers over coronavirus safety concerns, but Dicks said they been able to replace them.
Dicks said Beulah Elementary School collected canned goods for the pantry during its annual food drive in November, just as business picked up.
“We have seen an increase in the last few weeks and distributed to 100 families the Tuesday before Thanksgiving,” she said. “The congregation … has been wonderful about continuing to support this ministry and our church through mail and online giving.”
Contact the Beulah United Methodist Church office at 334-745-4755 for more information. Monetary donations can be made online at http://beulahumc.net/giving.html (note to Love Fund) or via check to 5165 Lee Road 270, Valley, AL 36854.
Anyone interested in helping the Food Bank of East Alabama, either by volunteering or donating money or food, should call 334-821-9006 or visit https://foodbankofeastalabama.com.