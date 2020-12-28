Watch now: Food Bank of East Alabama helps lead local pantries through pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We do run a really tight ship, which we couldn't do that without the support from the community … whether that's food support or volunteer hours that are given or financial support,” Henk said.

In the early days of the pandemic, only about a third of the food bank’s client pantries were open. The food bank started doing more direct distribution out of its new digs, as well as its mobile food pantry.

“We looked at where food pantries had shut down, where people needed help and then just drove our trucks into those areas and did distribution.”

Perseverance

Local pantries are still working to get back to those pre-COVID-19 service levels, and some have been able to stay open throughout the pandemic.

“We have been very fortunate. We've been able to provide food to hundreds of families since the COVID outbreak began. We have had sufficient space at St. Mary's Parish to store food and for our volunteers to organize and pack food boxes,” said Sister Olivia Montejano of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Opelika.

Montenjano gave all the credit to St. Mary’s parishioners, who haven’t been able meet together to celebrate Mass for several months.