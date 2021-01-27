Watch now: For some Auburn University students, hands-on training means giving COVID-19 vaccination shots

All three students received their first dose of the vaccine—at the hands of their classmates, an experience they describe as “incredible.” Pharmacy student Alexander Ellison, 24, said he was “beyond impressed” with his classmates and was “thrilled” and “blessed” to receive his first dose Thursday afternoon.

“We’ve been waiting for this vaccine, waiting for this vaccine and then when you got your first dose, you’re like ‘it’s really happening’” Colvin said. “You see the light at the end of the tunnel and you start thinking about a world where COVID-19 isn’t the first thing on everyone’s mind.”

As daughters, sons, siblings, grandchildren and friends, the students see the vaccination as “a big step at getting us back to where we were before.”

“Some people don’t have to worry about COVID-19, but others really do; it’s a concern for them,” said Dennis, who interns at East Alabama Medical Center’s Diabetes and Nutrition Center. “I’m with people who have chronic conditions, and I want to make sure I’m doing my part to help the people that have those underlying conditions be OK.”

“The more people I vaccinate, the more I’m thinking that’s more people in the community offering some kind of protection,” Colvin said.

“I’ve been in clinics dealing with patients who are battling COVID-19 and fighting for their lives, so being at something like this, it’s a glimmer of hope.”

