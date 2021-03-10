Watch now: Frosé on the way! Hoytie Toyties shooting to bring 'king of brunch drinks' to Auburn in time for football season

A brunch spot is coming to Auburn, hopefully in time for the opening home football game.

Hoytie Toyties, a new restaurant coming to Midtown Auburn later this year, will offer a brunch menu and late-morning cocktail selection, co-owner Craig Miller said.

“It’ll be an all-day brunch spot and will also have a dinner menu with fresh fish, steak and four or five dinner items after four o’clock,” Craig said. “We’ll have a small stage where there’ll be live music. Half the restaurant will be more of a family-oriented feel and half will be more of an up-class sports bar. … We want to be known as more of an upscale, hoytie-toytie type of bar.”

Craig is starting Hoytie Toyties with his wife, Katie, and his co-worker Ashley Minor and her husband Lane. The group of friends and Alabama natives also own the axe-throwing entertainment venue Blade & Barrel across the street in Midtown Auburn.

The owners said they wanted the restaurant to appear more upscale than your average bar to better reflect its name, and the restaurant will feature dishes to celebrate Auburn sports and celebrities.

