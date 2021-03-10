Watch now: Frosé on the way! Hoytie Toyties shooting to bring 'king of brunch drinks' to Auburn in time for football season

A brunch spot is coming to Auburn, hopefully in time for the opening home football game.
Hoytie Toyties, a new restaurant coming to Midtown Auburn later this year, will offer a brunch menu and late-morning cocktail selection, co-owner Craig Miller said.
“It’ll be an all-day brunch spot and will also have a dinner menu with fresh fish, steak and four or five dinner items after four o’clock,” Craig said. “We’ll have a small stage where there’ll be live music. Half the restaurant will be more of a family-oriented feel and half will be more of an up-class sports bar. … We want to be known as more of an upscale, hoytie-toytie type of bar.”
Craig is starting Hoytie Toyties with his wife, Katie, and his co-worker Ashley Minor and her husband Lane. The group of friends and Alabama natives also own the axe-throwing entertainment venue Blade & Barrel across the street in Midtown Auburn.
The owners said they wanted the restaurant to appear more upscale than your average bar to better reflect its name, and the restaurant will feature dishes to celebrate Auburn sports and celebrities.
“Each menu item will hopefully be named after famous athletes from Auburn or famous people from Auburn,” Craig said. “We’re going to have anything from Southern food like sausage, biscuits and gravy to French toast. The majority of the items will be specialty brunch items.”
The restaurant will also include a number of brunch cocktail staples like mimosas and frozen rosé on its menu, Craig said.
“We’re really going for the atmosphere and the drinks to be high-end,” Craig said. “We’ll have any of your traditional bar drinks and different things on the upper scale level, but we’ll also have build-your-own Bloody Mary’s, mimosa flights.”
The Millers said they hope the frozen rosé, or frosé, will become a Hoytie Toyties staple, and they got the idea to include it at their restaurant after two years spent living in Chicago.
“Everybody up there loves it. Frosé is like the king of drinks at brunch,” Craig said. “We’re trying to bring a Chicago, big-city feel to Midtown Auburn.”
Katie said the restaurant would have garage doors that would open up on days with nice weather to give its guests the feeling of porch dining.
The operations of the store will be run by Katie and Lane, with the friends hoping to have it up and running in time for Auburn’s football season this fall. Once open, Craig said Hoytie Toyties, located at 100 Main Street, Auburn, will operate from Wednesday to Sunday beginning at 7 a.m. and closing at 10 p.m.