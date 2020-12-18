Watch now: Gogue on Auburn University spring priorities: 'No. 1 is health and safety'

Auburn University President Jay Gogue sat down for a Zoom interview with News Editor Mike Eads of the Opelika-Auburn News on Friday.
After serving as Auburn's president from 2007-2017, Gogue returned to campus in the spring of 2019 to take over from his successor Steven Leath, who resigned after just two years on the job, in an interim role. Gogue agreed to return to the job full-time in early 2020, at the behest of the university’s Board of Trustees.
The two discussed the past year – specifically how the university responded to the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring, sending students home and pivoting to online instruction; campus preparation over the summer; the just-completed fall semester; faculty concerns about the plans for more in-person learning in the spring; and – of course – the search for a new football coach.
Editor’s note: Questions and answers have been edited for length and clarity.
Mike Eads: The first question I have is, you agreed last winter to come back as President while the trustees and administration decided how to proceed into the future and come up with a plan. If you'd seen COVID-19 coming, would you have agreed to come back?
Gogue: (laughs) Uh, you know, if I had been asked during that (coronavirus outbreak), I probably wouldn’t have. I think, in fairness to the board and the campus, they probably would have acted during this time; but you know, if you think about it, I came back in July 2019. They said basically, after a month or so, let's sort of get everything settled on through the fall term, so that was fine.
And then Jan. 20, we did COVID. That was our first sit-down meeting dealing with COVID. So my guess is what whatever plans anybody had sort of got thrown out of the window with the COVID situation.
Spring shutdown
Eads: Tell me a little bit about the decision to go ahead and tell the students not to come back from Spring Break, and flipping everything over to online to get through the semester.
Gogue: We laid out three principles, the things we are about. No. 1 is health and safety of our students and employees … safety is absolutely critical.
The second thing is you want to continue to carry out the mission of the University. It’s very easy to just close the doors and send everybody home and be safe, but you can't carry out the mission of the university.
The third element was we're going to have to make a lot of decisions and a lot of changes from existing policies and procedures of the university, so let's involve the internal governance groups. Those are the individuals that are elected by their peers: the University Senate, which is primarily with faculty of the university; student body leadership; staff council leadership, what we call the administrative and professional assembly. So, if you want to be safe and carry out the mission, you want to vet your changes with those groups where they're part of the decision-making process. …
We broke for Spring Break and it was very clear that some schools were having difficulty – and medical advice, which was a driver in all this, that said do not bring them back.
So, we followed that advice. I have to give faculty incredible kudos for being able to make that kind of conversion. I heard our Provost (Bill Hardgrave) say that a large percent – I may get the number wrong – that maybe 80 percent, 75 percent of our people had never talked remotely before. … It went far better than I would have guessed, but I’m an old guy with not very much computer skills. ...
We saw that Zoom was working and people were not going on and dropping out of schools, so that was sort of encouraging. Then we said summer school is going to be way down and that we're going to be in trouble in the summer. We began planning, trying to look at options for the summer. The decision was that the long-course summer section would be remote, the first five-week summer section would be remote, but the second five-week session we would try out some new ways to deliver classes in the fall.
So we got a little experience with a couple thousand students that would have been in that section and obviously tried … different modalities as we went into the fall. We were all surprised. We were able to hold our enrollments for the summer and for the fall. … We felt good about it.
Remote learning
Eads: I talked to a lot of faculty members and staff and administrators, and everybody I talked to was really impressed that you guys were able to keep things going, that the remote learning went as smoothly as it did. I mean, it wasn't ideal. I don't think anybody particularly liked it, but it worked.
Gogue: We learned a lot, too. … This fall, I taught a course, what we called a blended course, which means I talk live one time, and the next minute it’s remote, and I'm not so sure that the kids didn't enjoy the remote part more than the live part. We were able to bring in some guest speakers from all over the country to talk to the group. That’s a nice break from the same person every time.
… It's not that we were smart in doing this, but our state really didn't just completely require the universities to close the doors and lock up. In fairness, for some of our colleagues at other universities the state laws or rules were much more restrictive. Some of the schools we heard about literally closed up, (veterinarian schools) euthanized their animals and went home.
I don't remember the exact numbers, but our research new awards were up like $60 million this year in part because, yeah, we went remote back in March, but faculty still were able to write grants and contracts and continue to do their work. Many graduate students still continued to cover their labs. So we have had a tremendous year in research.
University finances
Eads: Kelly Shomaker, the university’s Chief Financial Officer, reported at the last trustees’ meeting in November that, in fact, the university's books held up pretty well through all of this.
Gogue: I’d have to say it was a huge surprise on the finance part. If you had asked me on March 15, I would have said, “We are going to lose 10-15 percent of our students.” That means reimbursement of tuition fees, housing costs, food costs and a variety of things. That didn’t occur, but if you had asked me then I would have predicted that.
On research, we were up like $60 million. The new awards were – what would they tell me? – up $231-232 million dollars and I would not have expected that. … I was surprised pleasantly surprised on revenues, and we still pick up a fair amount in annual giving. The university set a goal of $120 million back a year ago, and they ended up at $126.5 million.
Coaching search
Eads: Obviously, you all are in the process of finding a new (football) coach. You have got to settle up with the previous coach (Gus Malzahn). Explain how that financing works, because at a casual glance, some people – and myself included – might look and say that you've got this big buyout to do. How exactly does all that get handled?
Gogue: The obligation is clearly in athletics, so it will have no effect on student tuition, fees or anything relevant to state monies, federal monies or grants … The cost is borne on the athletics component of the university, and there are a lot of factors. They have some reserves, they have a private fundraising organization called Tigers Unlimited. We receive and anticipate (television money) because the Southeast Conference got in most of its football games this year. I think when they look at the ones that needed to be on television contract purposes, I think we were only one game short for the whole conference, a phenomenal number. We receive money from them. We receive money in a variety of ways.
So yeah, they will have to look at it (coaching contracts) carefully, but – you know, they run an operation of $160 million a year – they certainly have got to pay attention to it and do it right.
One of the requirements when you make a coaching change is we're going to treat the person who leaves with respect and dignity. We're not going to hassle them about anything; we're gonna pay them what we said we would in their contract. Gus brought us a lot of great, happy, exciting times while he was here. He did a great job in a lot of respects, and so I will make sure that he’s paid relative to his contract.”
Eads: I know you’ve reached out to a search firm to find the next coach. Is there any sort of internal timeline? Or are you just going to wait till you get the right guy?
Gogue: When we get the right guy. My understanding is Alan (Greene, AU’s Athletic Director) has hired the Parker firm out of Atlanta – I think that the young man that they're working with is Daniel Parker. Their job is basically to work with and through agents and a variety of coaches to find out who would have any interest, and then try to be the matchmaker to get Alan and his advisory groups together for discussions.
Fall launch
Eads: A couple of Auburn city officials admitted to me privately over the summer that they were concerned about what the university was going to do in the fall, mainly because a good portion of the city’s revenues come from students and alumni spending money in town.
Faculty members were concerned about going back into classes during a global pandemic with 19- and 20-year-olds who may not have had the same health concerns as older people.
How would you describe the launch of the fall semester? I won't say it was rocky, but could it have been smoother? Are there things you would have done differently?
Gogue: I don’t know. We tried to test everybody when they came back. We did have more positives than any of us wanted at the outset. We tried to accommodate by having three residence halls and 450-500 beds totally separate for isolation and quarantine.
Students very quickly, I think, learned that 14 days to a student sitting in a room with nobody around is a lifetime. Either they used their educational ability and they were more compliant (with campus health restrictions), or they learned to be more sneaky and sure anybody knew they were sick. I suppose some of that was going on. …
One of the funniest things to me, we probably got a letter a day from parents who were angry that their sons or daughters were taking all remote courses. The provost brought in some of the students because the parents gave the students’ names. We asked the students why they chose to do a class remote when they had one that was offered live.
"I’m not gettin’ up at 8 o’clock in the morning," was the response. … There is one tradition at Auburn University that is still going forward: students don’t necessarily tell their parents everything that is going on with their college experience.
Eads: So I'm not the only 19-year-old who ever lied to my parents?
Gogue: (laughs) I think so.
Faculty complaints
Eads: I’ve had faculty members reaching out to me with concerns about the planning for the spring semester. A lot of them are, to be blunt, not happy with Provost Bill Hardgrave. They feel like they've been excluded from a lot of the coronavirus planning, and that Samford Hall is pushing to get everything back to normal before it’s completely safe.
Gogue: Going into spring term, I think the hope would be that we could do more face-to-face, in person than we did in the fall, but I have said throughout that that totally depends on the virus – we are not going to put people in harm's way to do that.
I think Bill felt an obligation to talk about trying to get it back as much normal as possible … but the health and safety will drive whether or not any of that occurs. We will get together sometime right after Christmas before the New Year, sit down, debate, discuss bring all the medical people and see what the rules are. What is the most reasonable thing to do as we go into the spring?
My position was that, going into this year, for faculty positions if you're in a vulnerable category or you're uncomfortable for the fall term, you can move your classes to the spring and you can spend your time doing research. If you're really uncomfortable in the spring and you feel like you're still a vulnerable case – which many may feel like that right now – you are able to sit down and say, “You know, I think I want to do be on a research assignment again for this term because of the issues we face, but it means that I’ll load up in the summer.”
… So, I don't know, I think we tried to do that. You know, we've been fortunate, and it's not all our doing. We had some luck, but we have not had to furlough people, we have not had to cut people's salaries, we have not abolished programs, we haven’t RIF’ed (laid off) individuals.
We’re still going to look with those same basic principles. How do we carry out the mission of the university, and health and safety, in a way that will be in conjunction with those?
Eads: A lot of faculty members don't feel like they have enough seats at the table. Is that something you guys need to address?
Gogue: We meet with Senate leadership twice a week right now. Again, it's often hard when you've got 1,800 faculty and you're going to meet with each one on an individual basis. I think the Provost's done a couple Town Hall meetings to try to get input.
Don Mulvaney (Associate Professor in the College of Agriculture) is President of the faculty (University Senate). Don’s the one we're going to expect to have worked with various groups to get advice.
