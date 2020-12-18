Watch now: Gogue on Auburn University spring priorities: 'No. 1 is health and safety'

Gogue: Going into spring term, I think the hope would be that we could do more face-to-face, in person than we did in the fall, but I have said throughout that that totally depends on the virus – we are not going to put people in harm's way to do that.

I think Bill felt an obligation to talk about trying to get it back as much normal as possible … but the health and safety will drive whether or not any of that occurs. We will get together sometime right after Christmas before the New Year, sit down, debate, discuss bring all the medical people and see what the rules are. What is the most reasonable thing to do as we go into the spring?

My position was that, going into this year, for faculty positions if you're in a vulnerable category or you're uncomfortable for the fall term, you can move your classes to the spring and you can spend your time doing research. If you're really uncomfortable in the spring and you feel like you're still a vulnerable case – which many may feel like that right now – you are able to sit down and say, “You know, I think I want to do be on a research assignment again for this term because of the issues we face, but it means that I’ll load up in the summer.”