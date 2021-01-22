Watch now: Grazer Co. founder brings charcuterie boards of all sizes to the Plains

Ready-to-serve charcuterie boards are available in Auburn thanks to The Grazer Co.

The daughter of Laos refugees, The Grazer Co. owner Nitda Louangkoth was born in Thailand and moved to Auburn in 1985. She grew up not having a lot, and remembers her mother, Som, 59, coming home from welding and creating food platters for the family to nibble on.

“We would just all come to the table and just graze,” Louangkoth said. “It left an impact on me.”

Everything found on a traditional board — pita bread, hummus, cheese and more — is now tucked into a smaller format, making the charcuterie experience new again and relevant in a pandemic-sensitive time when individual portions are picked for home entertaining rather than come-one, come-all spreads.

“When I first started, I didn’t know much,” Louangkoth said, laughing. “I put together two boards my entire life before this.”

In February of 2020, Louangkoth set out to fulfill a lifelong goal: to live in Thailand for a year. She accepted the role of Chief Operations Officer for a company placing students in internships, choosing to move more than 9,000 miles solo. In Thailand, her new workplace was a block away from her living quarters, but she never got through the door.