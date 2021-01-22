Watch now: Grazer Co. founder brings charcuterie boards of all sizes to the Plains

Ready-to-serve charcuterie boards are available in Auburn thanks to The Grazer Co.
The daughter of Laos refugees, The Grazer Co. owner Nitda Louangkoth was born in Thailand and moved to Auburn in 1985. She grew up not having a lot, and remembers her mother, Som, 59, coming home from welding and creating food platters for the family to nibble on.
“We would just all come to the table and just graze,” Louangkoth said. “It left an impact on me.”
Everything found on a traditional board — pita bread, hummus, cheese and more — is now tucked into a smaller format, making the charcuterie experience new again and relevant in a pandemic-sensitive time when individual portions are picked for home entertaining rather than come-one, come-all spreads.
“When I first started, I didn’t know much,” Louangkoth said, laughing. “I put together two boards my entire life before this.”
In February of 2020, Louangkoth set out to fulfill a lifelong goal: to live in Thailand for a year. She accepted the role of Chief Operations Officer for a company placing students in internships, choosing to move more than 9,000 miles solo. In Thailand, her new workplace was a block away from her living quarters, but she never got through the door.
Thailand stood still in lockdown for months, and Louangkoth decided to come back for her daughter Nadia’s Opelika High School graduation in May — the day Thailand lifted the lockdown.
“That’s still my home, but the U.S. is still my home too," Louangkoth said. “It doesn’t matter where I go. I’m always drawn back to here.”
Louangkoth started small in August, offering friends boards made out of her kitchen. Word of mouth grew, and friends of friends hired her for Auburn football game treats and office celebrations. “I thought it was going to be a hobby to keep me busy until I knew I could go back to Thailand, but it just took off.”
In this new job, Louangkoth searches high and low across town, looking for and learning about the best seasonal offerings available. Everything serves a practical purpose: what’s easiest to keep in stock. “I hate to find something and then it’s not available,” Louangkoth said.
Her hope is to offer only top-quality produce on her boards, saying some of her options have stayed the same since the beginning, like a trio of meats purchased from Sam’s Club that “customers absolutely love.”
The photogenic boards are an art form, Louangkoth says, and one that drives interest for local citizens.
“She’s really good at paying attention to details, and she doesn’t want to just throw stuff together,” neighboring Rosshouse Coffee Bodega barista Rachel Christian, 31, said. “She’s really thoughtful in how she approaches each charcuterie board.”
Cheese boards come with pairings that include cured meats, nuts, fruits, crackers and jams. The selection ranges from a “Date Night” board for two to a larger feasting size ready to serve as an entertainment centerpiece.
The handcrafted boxes take time, depending on the order and how to best accommodate the customer. “Sometimes I’ll get done in 15 minutes,” Louangkoth said. “Other times I need a whole hour.”
Before the brick-and-mortar shop opened in November at the Bodegas of Midtown Auburn, Louangkoth delivered orders near and far, including orders for bridesmaids in Fayetteville, Ga., and 22 boxes to an off-site location for East Alabama Medical Center.
An Atlanta company provided a particularly memorable gig: over 150 boxes to over 100 locations – in a day. “This was when I was working out of my home,” she said, laughing.
It was hard delivering out-of-town orders, she says. Increased orders meant less space in her fridges and on her tables. When the Bodegas opened up earlier in 2020, Louangkoth knew she wanted space there. Others did too.
“This space was filled – I was on a waiting list to just get in touch,” Louangkoth said. “I said if it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be. And then this space opened up, and I knew if I want to grow, I needed the workplace.”
And that’s exactly what the small space provides: room to create, stretch and grow. There are no tables inside, with Louangkoth choosing to utilize a miniature kitchen and storage cabinets instead.
Each cheese board comes in a biodegradable box, and Louangkoth customizes boxes for preference and budget. Customers can visit the storefront at 1188 Opelika Road Suite H in Auburn.
Louangkoth says she’s most touched by the outpouring of community support. Each recommendation, each high school classmate liking her Facebook page “means the world,” she said.
“I love that our town is small enough, but the love and support is so big.”
Louangkoth’s website, thegrazerco.com, includes a newsletter and further information about its products. For availability and events, follow the company's Instagram at @thegrazerco.