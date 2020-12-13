Watch now: Harvest treatment facility offers comprehensive help to those seeking new starts

Hallie has only been there a month and she’s already starting to imagine a new life at the end of her year.

“I'm definitely already thinking past this place for me,” she said. “This is more of, it's not so much about drugs and alcohol as it is for me just a life change and getting closer to God and learning.”

Kayla came to Hosanna Home four months ago. It’s not her first rehab stay.

“Well, I graduated a program in January of this year, and I wasn't obedient to the Lord. I went back to my hometown and got a job and then I relapsed,” Kayla explained. “My preacher told me a place that I could go and get some more help.

“You know that there's so many programs and I was like, ‘It's all the same.’ But my mom brought me here and I've been here for about four months now, and it's been the best place. I've been in and out of programs for 10 years now. There are some good programs out there, but this one definitely carries the Holy Spirit. That's what we need,” said Kayla, who wants to help other young women find recovery when she leaves Hosanna Home next summer.

Another woman escaped an abusive home rife with drug and alcohol abuse. She said Hosanna has been a whole new world for her.