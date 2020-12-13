Watch now: Harvest treatment facility offers comprehensive help to those seeking new starts

LAFAYETTE – Harvest Ministries normally feeds all local comers on Thanksgiving from a tent in Opelika, but the coronavirus quashed that annual outreach this year – as it has so many good causes.
Pastor Rick Hagans decided to keep things close this year, so he and wife Kim hosted a big turkey supper at Hosanna Home, the residential treatment facility just north of town for women who are trying to get sober or escape abusive home lives and start over.
Several men came down the road from His Place Farm, a working farm the Hagans operate for men who are also trying to kick substance abuse and get their lives together. Relatives lined up with them to scoop up the mounds of turkey, mashed potatoes, corn and more laid out, offering fellowship that some His Place and Hosanna residents would not have dared to dream of before they sought help.
As much home as rehab
Hosanna Home runs a bit differently than other treatment facilities. Women have to agree to a one-year commitment to the program, which is Christ-based, deals with the physical components of addiction and relies on group therapy. The same goes for the 40 or so men at His Place Farm.
Another big difference at Hosanna Home is its family policy. Single mothers can bring their children when there are no family or friends prepared to care for them. The home is even kitted out with a playroom full of toys, books and more to keep the kids busy while their mothers work on making new starts. It was set up by an Auburn schoolteacher who came to Hosanna Home a few years ago to put her life back together.
And a chicken coop is in the works, too.
Those moms get to be with their children and not worry about them when they’re in recovery, which is a plus, Rick said. The other women get to help out with the kids, and think about their own children.
“It makes a big difference with the other ladies. The same thing with animals – a pet becomes very therapeutic,” Rick said. “… I remember one little fella who was here with his mother (for two years). He’d run up and down these halls. His first words weren’t ‘Mama’ or ‘Dada’ – his first words were ‘Med call! Med call!’”
Different experience
The women at Hosanna Home said the approach works for them, some of whom have been in and out of rehab more than once.
“I've hit rock bottom several times, but this last time I was homeless living in my Jeep with my dog. Family members have been trying to get me to come here for quite some time, and I finally just did it,” said Hallie, who, like the others in the story, declined to share their full names.
“I finally just did it and it's the best thing I've done in my life. I'm so happy – these ladies are so, I mean, they just welcomed me with open arms and loved on me and just helped me … the first couple weeks are really hard. But I think this is the best decision I've made to try and get my life back on track.”
Hallie has only been there a month and she’s already starting to imagine a new life at the end of her year.
“I'm definitely already thinking past this place for me,” she said. “This is more of, it's not so much about drugs and alcohol as it is for me just a life change and getting closer to God and learning.”
Kayla came to Hosanna Home four months ago. It’s not her first rehab stay.
“Well, I graduated a program in January of this year, and I wasn't obedient to the Lord. I went back to my hometown and got a job and then I relapsed,” Kayla explained. “My preacher told me a place that I could go and get some more help.
“You know that there's so many programs and I was like, ‘It's all the same.’ But my mom brought me here and I've been here for about four months now, and it's been the best place. I've been in and out of programs for 10 years now. There are some good programs out there, but this one definitely carries the Holy Spirit. That's what we need,” said Kayla, who wants to help other young women find recovery when she leaves Hosanna Home next summer.
Another woman escaped an abusive home rife with drug and alcohol abuse. She said Hosanna has been a whole new world for her.
“Yeah, it's making me look at life a whole other different way … now I'm putting God first and everything is like, it's more open to me,” said the woman, who did not share her name.
His Place Farm
There is recovery going on down the road at His Place Farm as well. Over 40 men there do the same kind of Christ-based recovery as the women.
Cody came to the farm from northern Alabama, where things hadn’t been working for him for some time. He was trapped in a cycle of crime and drug abuse, and few people in his life were talking to him.
“Well, I was doing some time in jail. I just caught a heroin charge, possession of methadone and possession of fentanyl, and I was charged with theft of property,” Cody explained. “I was looking to go to somewhere to change my life because I've been to like nine other rehabs … my cellmate suggested this place.”
Cody said it’s been a transformative experience. He’s becoming a new man and he credits all of it to God. He hasn’t healed all of the old wounds with his family and friends, but things are getting better.
“I've seen things here, things that happened in my life that I can't explain, you know? There's definitely Jesus here … I'm pretty, pretty in tune with the old me and I'm going to say it’s all Jesus. I would mess things up, run myself into wrecks and get prison sentences, you know what I mean?”
David lost a young son, and then he fell into “a deep, dark place” and wound up in jail. A cousin reached out to him in jail and offered to help get him into His Place Farm.
“I have to work on myself, but being here and rebuilding that relationship (with Jesus) has helped start to restore a lot of the relationships that I had burned, that I never thought I would get back … they see a change and, thankfully, they’re willing to give second chances.”
Hanging in there
This past year has been tough for Harvest Ministries, due to all the changes imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s been very, very difficult. Normally, we go to churches on Sunday nights and let the women and men do testimony, to tell their stories … but the churches (we work with) have been closed for eight months,” Rick said. “Last year served 2,200 Thanksgiving meals and the year before it was 2,400, but you just can’t do any of that now … but we are getting by.”
