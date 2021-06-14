Watch Now: Here are four stories of Black men lynched in Lee County

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After a prayer, members of the community came to the podium to tell the stories of the four men the marker memorializes.

In 1886, cousins John Moss and George Hart were a part of a search party to find the body of a missing white man in Waverly, and upon finding him, a white lynch mob formed and accused them of murder. On Nov. 3 of that year, despite his pleas of innocence, Moss was tortured before he was hanged and his body burned.

In 1887, Hart was taken to the Montgomery jail for protection before being returned to Opelika to stand trial, but on Nov. 5 of that year, an armed mob kidnapped him from the county jail after hearing there was insufficient evidence for a conviction and hanged him on the same tree as his cousin. The mob also placed a placard on his body that read, “This negro was hung by 100 determined men; whoever cuts him down will suffer his fate.”

On March 17, 1900, a white teenager reported being startled after seeing Charles Humphries, a Black employee of her father, in her room. The next morning a mob of white men went to his home in Phenix City and shot him over 40 times.