Watch Now: Here are four stories of Black men lynched in Lee County

A new historic marker now stands in Opelika’s Courthouse Square after a dedication ceremony filled the pews of the First United Methodist Church on Saturday afternoon. The marker tells the stories of four Black men who were murdered by white mobs in Lee County in the late 19th and early 20th century.
Thanks to advocates for racial justice including the Lee County Remembrance Project and the Equal Justice Initiative, the stories of those victims are present for the whole community to see and acknowledge after decades of silence.
“Today, we honor the lives of George Hart, John Moss, Charles Humphries and Samuel Harris,” said Ashley Brown with the Lee County Remembrance Project said at Saturday’s ceremony. “They were victims of racial terror lynchings in Lee County.”
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller thanked Brown and Olivia Nichols for their work in researching and advocating for the placement of the marker and stressed the importance of telling the truth about the city's past.
“Today is a significant day in the life of our community," Fuller said. "Since 1854 – over 160 years – we’ve had many proud moments in Opelika, but there have been many times we aren’t proud of. The occasions of these four lynchings are moments we aren’t proud of, but we should never forget these four men, their families and others who have suffered.”
After a prayer, members of the community came to the podium to tell the stories of the four men the marker memorializes.
In 1886, cousins John Moss and George Hart were a part of a search party to find the body of a missing white man in Waverly, and upon finding him, a white lynch mob formed and accused them of murder. On Nov. 3 of that year, despite his pleas of innocence, Moss was tortured before he was hanged and his body burned.
In 1887, Hart was taken to the Montgomery jail for protection before being returned to Opelika to stand trial, but on Nov. 5 of that year, an armed mob kidnapped him from the county jail after hearing there was insufficient evidence for a conviction and hanged him on the same tree as his cousin. The mob also placed a placard on his body that read, “This negro was hung by 100 determined men; whoever cuts him down will suffer his fate.”
On March 17, 1900, a white teenager reported being startled after seeing Charles Humphries, a Black employee of her father, in her room. The next morning a mob of white men went to his home in Phenix City and shot him over 40 times.
During the Jim Crow era of segregation following the Confederacy’s defeat and surrender to the United States, thousands of Black people were murdered. In Lee County on Nov. 3, 1902, a white mob seized Samuel Harris, a Black man who was picking cotton in a field, after two white women reported a robbery in nearby Salem. With no evidence implicating Harris, over 125 white men shot him to death.
Alabama State Representative Jeremy Gray thanked Brown and Nichols and said their work at bringing to light racial injustice from the county’s past gives him hope for the future.
“If we can continue to do things like this when it comes to all kinds of other disparities and put race aside and economics aside and just think about people in general, we’ll be able to accomplish so much more,” Gray said. “To me, there’s hope for the future because we have people and a city that wants to do the right thing. …
"I’m glad that justice was served – not when it was supposed to be served, but now we’re all acknowledging it, and we’re going to move forward.”