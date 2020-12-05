Watch Now: Hundreds flock to downtown Opelika for Christmas parade

Courthouse Square was packed with Opelika residents and visitors Saturday who came downtown to take in the lights, snow and stationary floats of the Snow Much Fun Christmas Extravaganza event.
Christmas classics like “Noel” and “Jingle Bell Rock” blared out across the square as children played in the soap bubble “snow” that fell around the fountain, and families took pictures around the decorations and floats set up by 30 city businesses.
Ali Rauch, president of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, said turnout to the event far exceeded her expectations. Over 1,000 attendees came to take in the event.
“I am just blown away by the crowd. Everyone was just so excited,” Rauch said. “Our parade entries have done a phenomenal job. They filled out Courthouse Square, had snow for over an hour and I’m just thrilled. I couldn’t be more proud.”
The Opelika Police Department’s float won third place. It took the shape of a giant mug of steaming hot chocolate, and officers encouraged passersby to throw marshmallows in to raise money for charity.
“Kids were lining up, and we just had a blast. They were throwing marshmallows into the hot cocoa cup and raising money for the domestic violence shelter so we could get Christmas presents for kids,” Capt. Shane Healey said. “It’s an opportunity for us as a police department to just be out here and talk to people, meet kids and interact and do something fun instead of always doing police stuff.”
Christie Hill with State Farm in Opelika offered to donate a dollar for every marshmallow thrown from her adjacent spot, and said the thought the turnout to the event was better than she could have imagined.
“Opelika always does a great job at Christmas time, but people just need joy right now,” Hill said. “I’m just really into Christmas this year because of COVID.”
An even longer line emerged as families gathered on the courthouse steps to get pictures with Santa Claus, who sat on a golden chair six feet behind a velvet rope due to coronavirus precautions.
Rauch said the chamber hopes to put on the traditional parade Opelika is used to next year.
“We hope to go back to Snopelika next year, so that the Christmas tree lighting and the snow will all be on its own and we’ll have a regular parade again,” Rauch said. “To me, all this tells me is that Snopelika is going to be even bigger next year.”
Towards the end of the night, the Opelika High School Marching Band played and marched down South 9th Street led by that year’s Grand Marshal and former council member Patsy Jones.
As the band approached the Christmas tree for the lighting ceremony, Mayor Gary Fuller and the rest of the council recited “The Night Before Christmas” before turning the lights on and showering Railroad Avenue with its glow.
“Christmas in Opelika is special,” Fuller said. “It’s special because we have the greatest people in America who live in Opelika, and that’s you all.”
