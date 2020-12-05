Watch Now: Hundreds flock to downtown Opelika for Christmas parade

Courthouse Square was packed with Opelika residents and visitors Saturday who came downtown to take in the lights, snow and stationary floats of the Snow Much Fun Christmas Extravaganza event.

Christmas classics like “Noel” and “Jingle Bell Rock” blared out across the square as children played in the soap bubble “snow” that fell around the fountain, and families took pictures around the decorations and floats set up by 30 city businesses.

Ali Rauch, president of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, said turnout to the event far exceeded her expectations. Over 1,000 attendees came to take in the event.

“I am just blown away by the crowd. Everyone was just so excited,” Rauch said. “Our parade entries have done a phenomenal job. They filled out Courthouse Square, had snow for over an hour and I’m just thrilled. I couldn’t be more proud.”

The Opelika Police Department’s float won third place. It took the shape of a giant mug of steaming hot chocolate, and officers encouraged passersby to throw marshmallows in to raise money for charity.