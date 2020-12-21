Watch now: Ivey tours Auburn vialmaker, assures Alabama will get its share of vaccines

Expansion

The 90,000-square-foot facility will allow SiO2 to ramp up production of the vials and syringes it makes for Moderna’s vaccine, which was just approved for domestic use. The company will also continue to take care of its other customers at the site, too.

Auburn Mayor Ron Anders hosted the event, which took place in front of SiO2’s newest facility in Auburn Technology Park West. He thanked Ivey, U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Alabama) and other officials for their help in landing the federal investment that made the new facility possible.

“Through this expansion, SiO2 is investing $163 million in Auburn and adding 220 well-paid jobs in our community,” Anders said. “… That SiO2 chose to invest in Auburn all those years ago (in 2012) shows how truly special our community is. It is just a testament … for the incredible job that our economic development team does and the role of each of our city departments.”

Public help

SiO2’s Chief Executive Officer Bobby Abrams was blunt in describing the public role in his company’s development, which has resulted in total local investment of $650 million.