Watch now: Ivey tours Auburn vialmaker, assures Alabama will get its share of vaccines

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey put her stamp of approval Monday on the new Auburn site that is helping in the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
The governor gathered with local and state leaders and Auburn University officials at SiO2’s newest production facility in the southwest corner of Auburn to commemorate the use of the company’s plastic and glass hybrid vials designed to deliver Moderna’s COVID-19’s vaccine to patients waiting around the world.
“This day marks an important moment for Alabama and for SiO2, whose high-tech vials will be used in the delivery of a vaccine that will help end the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ivey said in a statement accompanying her appearance. “The technical accomplishments of SiO2 demonstrate to the world the kind of highly innovative and groundbreaking work that is being done in Alabama. We’re very grateful for this achievement and this company.”
In a brief question session after the ceremony, Ivey said she’s not overly concerned about reports of some states not getting the full allotments of coronavirus vaccines they were initially promised.
“Dr. Scott Harris (the state’s top health officer) is staying on top of that, to be sure Alabama gets all of its vaccine that’s been allocated and will be allocated, so we’re going to get our fair share,” Ivey told the Opelika-Auburn News.
Expansion
The 90,000-square-foot facility will allow SiO2 to ramp up production of the vials and syringes it makes for Moderna’s vaccine, which was just approved for domestic use. The company will also continue to take care of its other customers at the site, too.
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders hosted the event, which took place in front of SiO2’s newest facility in Auburn Technology Park West. He thanked Ivey, U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Alabama) and other officials for their help in landing the federal investment that made the new facility possible.
“Through this expansion, SiO2 is investing $163 million in Auburn and adding 220 well-paid jobs in our community,” Anders said. “… That SiO2 chose to invest in Auburn all those years ago (in 2012) shows how truly special our community is. It is just a testament … for the incredible job that our economic development team does and the role of each of our city departments.”
Public help
SiO2’s Chief Executive Officer Bobby Abrams was blunt in describing the public role in his company’s development, which has resulted in total local investment of $650 million.
“This could not have occurred and this invention very possibly never would have been finalized. It all started about 10 years ago when I spoke with Dr. David Bronner, who is the head of the retirement system of state of Alabama, to explain to him the science we had developed,” Abrams said. “We needed some help on finishing it so we could commercialize it. Bronner, understanding very well the significance of what we were doing, helped out with substantial investment into our company.
Abrams went on to thank Shelby, who helped steer the $143 million contract to the company that made its Auburn expansion possible.
