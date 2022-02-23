Watch now: Latest Opelika Citizens Police Academy offers chance to use virtual reality training simulator

Duke said the old system they used only had certain scenarios and didn’t allow for much interaction. With this system, the department can manipulate the situation to make it more lifelike, and it allows for an officer to be on the other end of the simulation.

This officer, usually in another room, is able to talk to and engage with the person wearing the simulator goggles.

Similar to a video game, the officer on the other end can control the virtual civilian and speak for them, while the one wearing the googles practices how to react.

Because there are a lot of options, Duke said they're still picking out which scenarios would be best for the citizens to experience. She said it will likely deal with citizen encounters, whether it is a traffic stop or approaching someone in public.

This simulator training exercise will teach citizens how to read body language and non-verbal cues and how to react to different situations.

The OPD is now accepting applications for the class, which will be held every Thursday from 6-8 p.m. starting March 31 and ending May 9.