Watch now: Latest Opelika Citizens Police Academy offers chance to use virtual reality training simulator

The Opelika Police Department is providing another way for citizens to learn about the different aspects of police work through a hands-on learning course.
The Citizens Police Academy is a free program that will cover the following topics over eight weeks: patrol, traffic, investigations, SWAT and K-9.
“The Citizens Police Academy allows the community to step into the role of police officer in the City of Opelika,” Chief Shane Healey said in the release. “You gain insight into the duties of an officer and are able to have conversations that you may not have been able to have otherwise. The relationships that are built over the eight weeks can be immeasurable.”
During Week 7, citizens will have the chance to experience real-life situations using the virtual reality training simulator, Apex Officer, the release said.
Allison Duke, OPD's community relations specialist, said civilians haven't had an opportunity to use the simulator yet.
The students currently participating in the 20 Under 20 Student Exploratory Program will be the first to use it in the next few weeks and those who apply for the Citizens Police Academy will be the second group.
OPD officers have been using Apex Officer for less than a year.
Duke said the old system they used only had certain scenarios and didn’t allow for much interaction. With this system, the department can manipulate the situation to make it more lifelike, and it allows for an officer to be on the other end of the simulation.
This officer, usually in another room, is able to talk to and engage with the person wearing the simulator goggles.
Similar to a video game, the officer on the other end can control the virtual civilian and speak for them, while the one wearing the googles practices how to react.
Because there are a lot of options, Duke said they're still picking out which scenarios would be best for the citizens to experience. She said it will likely deal with citizen encounters, whether it is a traffic stop or approaching someone in public.
This simulator training exercise will teach citizens how to read body language and non-verbal cues and how to react to different situations.
The OPD is now accepting applications for the class, which will be held every Thursday from 6-8 p.m. starting March 31 and ending May 9.
Citizens will learn how to help maintain a safe community and those who complete the course will attend a graduation event.
Learn more about the program and apply online at www.opelika-al.gov/230/Citizens-Police-Academy. The deadline to apply is Monday, March 21.