WATCH NOW: Lee County officials look forward to a busy 2021

“I look at this and I've said this to a couple of people: Johnny's last gift was convincing all of us how serious [COVID-19] is,” said English. “And that's a hell of a way to set an example, but I know he'd be proud to have set an example. He'd be proud people are doing it (wearing face masks, social distancing and the like) because of him.”

Normal?

County offices and services could return to something like normal in 2021, provided the national vaccination campaign is successful and COVID-19’s impact starts to wane, according to Rendleman.

“We have first responders now getting that vaccine," Rendleman said. "…Hopefully we would be winding down from the pandemic this upcoming year which should be very helpful."

Roads and construction are on Rendleman’s radar, too.

“The real big thing we have on tap is the project expanding and remodeling the EMA facility," he said. "Hopefully we'll get that project bidded and started this upcoming spring. As for recreation, I’d expected to get Beauregard finished up and then try to get concessions and restrooms at both Beauregard and Beulah.”

2020