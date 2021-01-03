WATCH NOW: Lee County officials look forward to a busy 2021

Lee County officials had to bend to the realities of COVID-19 in 2020, but they were able to keep up services for citizens and pull off one of the busiest general elections in recent memory. That should bode well for 2021, as they prepare for another fight over a proposed quarry, address solid waste issues and do more road work.
“I do think we're probably, in the coming year, going to deal with some possible changes in things like our solid waste system and possibly in our animal control system. I think we're looking to improve how we do what we do and those are two areas,” said Probate Judge Bill English, who chairs the Lee County Commission. “… I think it's incumbent on us to periodically look at things that we do and say, ‘Could we do this better?’”
CreekWood Resources recently filed paperwork with state regulators for an air emissions permit to operate a new granite quarry near Beulah. The company ditched a proposal for a similar site near Opelika last year after protests from citizens and formal opposition from city and county officials.
The Lee County Commission has publicly supported a new citizens’ effort to block the new quarry proposal. English declined to get into specifics as to the county’s strategy going forward, but he did concede that the quarry fight would take up a lot of the county’s time in the coming months.
Johnny Lawrence
The county commission took a hit in early summer when Ward 2 Commissioner Johnny Lawrence succumbed to COVID-19 after a two-week battle in East Alabama Medical Center’s intensive care unit.
Lawrence was a retired Auburn firefighter and EMT who had been active in local government for nearly 20 years. He was a leader on local public safety issues and county governance.
“I've dealt with a lot of different officials over my 30-year career," said Roger Rendleman, Lee County Administrator. "… Even though there were some times [Lawrence] would want to do things or he said some things I didn’t necessarily agree with, I never worried about his motivation and whether he was doing something for himself or not. Regardless, he always had his community first in his heart and his mind and I never doubted him.
“I never questioned his motivations and, I'll tell you what, we're definitely missing him and we're definitely going to miss that.”
English was close to the late commissioner and his family. Both worked as EMTs and helped one another’s election campaigns. He said Lawrence always made it a point to look for all of the information he could find before deciding about an issue, and he never thought about himself.
The judge said Lawrence’s last public service was to show citizens that COVID-19 is a serious threat.
“I look at this and I've said this to a couple of people: Johnny's last gift was convincing all of us how serious [COVID-19] is,” said English. “And that's a hell of a way to set an example, but I know he'd be proud to have set an example. He'd be proud people are doing it (wearing face masks, social distancing and the like) because of him.”
Normal?
County offices and services could return to something like normal in 2021, provided the national vaccination campaign is successful and COVID-19’s impact starts to wane, according to Rendleman.
“We have first responders now getting that vaccine," Rendleman said. "…Hopefully we would be winding down from the pandemic this upcoming year which should be very helpful."
Roads and construction are on Rendleman’s radar, too.
“The real big thing we have on tap is the project expanding and remodeling the EMA facility," he said. "Hopefully we'll get that project bidded and started this upcoming spring. As for recreation, I’d expected to get Beauregard finished up and then try to get concessions and restrooms at both Beauregard and Beulah.”
2020
Lee County’s budget relies far more on property tax collections than sales taxes, building permits and the like; as a result, Rendleman, the county administrator, said the coronavirus restrictions and shutdowns didn’t hurt the county’s books as much as people may have expected because property tax revenues are more stable over the course of a year.
“We saw those sources of revenues go down for like three months, but then it just came back gangbusters," Rendleman said "… It ended up being one of the strongest years we have had."
Coronavirus did affect county operations. Several employees had to quarantine at different times, many worked remotely and access to different offices was restricted.
“Everything was kind of shut down for a while,” Rendleman said. “We finished up the courthouse renovation on the first floor; I kind of hated that shut down that front entrance because it looks very nice. … Other than that, we've really pretty much stayed on track with all of our projects.”
Busy election season
Elections staffers were busier than normal last year. They dealt with a record number of absentee ballots, new technology at the polls to track voter registrations, and general election turnout pushing 60 percent – all while keeping themselves and a small army of volunteer poll workers protected from the spread of COVID-19 with masks, face shields, gloves, hand sanitizer, wipes and everything else they could think of, according to English.
The judge was particularly fulsome in his praise of the poll workers, many of whom were senior citizens who braved higher risks from coronavirus exposure to make sure their neighbors got to cast their votes in November’s general election.
“And hats off to them," English said. "We were really worried about pulling off the runoff if most of them stayed home, so I'm going to shout out for poll workers from now on."
The judge also noted the huge influx of new volunteers who helped out in the election. "I think in November what was even bigger was we had 150 people who've never worked said, ‘Sign me up, put me in coach.’”