Watch Now: Medal of Honor recipient Bennie Adkins escorted to Arlington National Cemetery

Veterans, family and friends gathered at the Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika in the early morning Monday to pay respect to Medal of Honor recipient and Opelika resident Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie Adkins as his body was transported to Arlington National Cemetery.
Working in conjunction with both Alabama and Georgia law enforcement agencies, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office led the procession from Opelika to Atlanta, where Adkins’ body will be flown to Arlington for his funeral service on Wednesday.
Dozens of police vehicles and motorcycles guided the white hearse along Gateway Drive and onto the bridge over I-85 toward the on-ramp as local fire trucks flying American flags and other public safety vehicles saluted the passing procession in honor of the late war hero.
Adkins received the Medal of Honor in 2014 from President Barack Obama for his service during the Vietnam War at the Battle of A Shau in 1966, during which he rescued fellow soldiers and killed between 135 and 175 North Vietnamese and Viet Cong soldiers while sustaining eighteen wounds to his body over the course of a 38-hour battle and 48 hours of escape, according to Adkins’ Medal of honor citation.
“When the camp was attacked by a large North Vietnamese and Viet Cong force in the early morning hours, Sergeant First Class Adkins rushed through intense enemy fire and manned a mortar position continually adjusting fire for the camp, despite incurring wounds as the mortar pit received several direct hits from enemy mortars,” the citation reads. “Upon learning that several soldiers were wounded near the center of camp, he temporarily turned the mortar over to another soldier, ran through exploding mortar rounds and dragged several comrades to safety.”
A book detailing Adkins’ actions during the battle and subsequent escape entitled “A Tiger Among Us: A Story of Valor in Vietnam's A Shau Valley” was written by Adkins and Auburn professor and Opelika resident Katie Lamar Jackson and was released in 2018.
Adkins died April 17 from complications from COVID-19 at the age of 86, though his funeral was delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He will be buried with full military honors on Wednesday and will be laid to rest with the remains of his wife, Mary Adkins, who died Feb. 12, 2019, and is already laid to rest in Arlington.
A full livestream of Wednesday’s service can be viewed at: my.anc.media/3n6k0Ao
