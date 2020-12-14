Watch Now: Medal of Honor recipient Bennie Adkins escorted to Arlington National Cemetery

Veterans, family and friends gathered at the Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika in the early morning Monday to pay respect to Medal of Honor recipient and Opelika resident Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie Adkins as his body was transported to Arlington National Cemetery.

Working in conjunction with both Alabama and Georgia law enforcement agencies, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office led the procession from Opelika to Atlanta, where Adkins’ body will be flown to Arlington for his funeral service on Wednesday.

Dozens of police vehicles and motorcycles guided the white hearse along Gateway Drive and onto the bridge over I-85 toward the on-ramp as local fire trucks flying American flags and other public safety vehicles saluted the passing procession in honor of the late war hero.

Adkins received the Medal of Honor in 2014 from President Barack Obama for his service during the Vietnam War at the Battle of A Shau in 1966, during which he rescued fellow soldiers and killed between 135 and 175 North Vietnamese and Viet Cong soldiers while sustaining eighteen wounds to his body over the course of a 38-hour battle and 48 hours of escape, according to Adkins’ Medal of honor citation.