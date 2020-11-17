Watch now: New AuburnBank could expand downtown footprint, say officials

Construction of AuburnBank’s new downtown headquarters building officially kicked off Tuesday with a groundbreaking.

President and CEO Bob Dumas teamed up with the bank’s officers and local elected officials to turn some dirt on the site at Magnolia Avenue and Gay Street. He told attendees that the new building is intended to show the commitment of the century-plus-old business to its hometown. He added later that it should attract new businesses to downtown Auburn, too.

“There are a number of businesses and services that want to be downtown and we wanted to make that possible,” Dumas said. “We’ve had a good bit of interest so far (from potential tenants).”

Site work is well underway for the project, which will include a four-story, 91,000-square-foot office building and a 526-space parking deck, which will be operated in partnership with the city. The bank will occupy two floors of the new building, and there will be professional offices and street-level retail space to lease out as well.